Metrology Services Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth and Forecast by 2027

The global metrology services market size reached US$ 718.08 Million in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 1,019.19 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% (2022-27).

The latest research study "Global Metrology Services Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the global metrology services market reached a value of US$ 718.08 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,019.19 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

What is metrology services?

Metrology services represent the scientific field concerned with the study of measurements commonly used by manufacturing industries to standardize machinery. They involve calibrating, testing, and weight opening as the major procedures performed through optical digitizers, coordinate measurement machines (CMM), and laser scanners. Metrology services assist in performing three-dimensional (3D) color scanning, providing precise measurement of customized components, inspecting computer-aided designs (CADs), and examining multiple products with higher accuracy. As a result, these techniques find widespread applications across various sectors, such as industrial, aerospace, automotive, power generation, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major drivers for the metrology services market?

The escalating need for effective product measuring solutions to evaluate the geometrical properties of assemblies while ensuring item quality and design accuracy at low-operational expenses is primarily driving the metrology services market. Besides this, the rising utilization of these techniques in aerospace and automotive industries to mass manufacture identical automobile components, including rotators, motors, and other sophisticated equipment, is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of several cloud-enabled software packages, such as laser scanning technology, geometric dimensioning, multisensory and robotic metrology services, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the incorporation of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) solutions for optimizing the production process and mitigating item defects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing popularity of production automation in the manufacturing sector and the rising collaborations amongst key players to engineer high-performance techniques are expected to bolster the metrology services market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metrology services market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

o Gantry Machines

o Bridge Machines

o Articulated Arm Machines

o Horizontal Arm Machines

• Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS)

o 3D Laser Scanners

o White Light Scanners

o Laser Trackers

Breakup by Application:

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Power Generation

• Others

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Creaform Inc. (AMETEK Inc.)

• FARO Technologies

• Hexagon AB

• Intertek Group plc

• Jenoptik AG

• KLA Corporation

• Metrologic Group (Sandvik AB)

• Nikon Corporation

• Renishaw plc

• SGS S.A.

