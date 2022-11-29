Glycerol Market Size, Global Demand and Future Outlook 2022-2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in Glycerol Market are Cognis Corporation (U.S.), Sofiprotéol Group (France), Wilmar International (Singapore), Procter & Gamble Chemicals (U.S.), Solvay SA (Belgium), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia), Godrej Industries Ltd. (India), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) & more.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycerol market will derive growth from the presence of several large scale companies across the world. The growing investments in the research and development of efficient products will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Glycerol Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” the market will benefit from the increasing applications of the product across the world.





Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/glycerol-market-102927





List of companies profiled in the glycerol market report are:

Cognis Corporation (U.S.)

Sofiprotéol Group (France)

Wilmar International (Singapore)

Procter & Gamble Chemicals (U.S.)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

Godrej Industries Ltd. (India)

Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad (Malaysia)

Archer Daniel Midland (U.S.)

Croda International Plc. (UK)

United Coconut Chemicals

Inc. (Philippines)

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Pt Flora Sawita Chemindo (Indonesia) Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Company Ltd. (Japan).

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Cognis Corporation (U.S.), Sofiprotéol Group (France), Wilmar International (Singapore), Procter & Gamble Chemicals (U.S.), Solvay SA (Belgium), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia), Godrej Industries Ltd. (India), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)





Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/glycerol-market-102927





The rapid spread of the coronavirus has created a sense of urgency across the world. With strict measures taken to curb the spread of the disease, several major businesses have come to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this. We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Glycerol is a naturally occurring chemical that is used as a medicine. A few dosages of the product have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Although there are very few scientific experiments to back the medical use of glycerol, the increasing number of research activities has indicated signs of promise. The increasing investments in the research and development of the product will emerge in favor of growth of market in the coming years. The ability of glycerol to minimise the symptoms of dehydration and constipation will create a massive demand for the product in the coming years. Additionally increasing use of the product in treatment of several skin disorders and conditions will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Product Innovations will have a Massive Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product innovations has had the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years. In April 2020, Merz Pharma announced the launch of a new product in the medical space, that is inclusive of glycerol. The company introduced ‘Belotero Revive,’ a product that comprises glycerol and hyaluronic acid. The company claims that the product is used in skincare products. This product can be used to prevent dryness and roughness of the skin and subsequently enhance the aesthetics. Increasing number of such product innovations will provide impetus to the growth of the glycerol market in the foreseeable future.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/glycerol-market-102927





Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Product Demand is Consequential to Growing Applications

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising demand for the product is consequential to the increasing applications and widespread use of the product by large scale companies in this region. The product is widely used in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Given the rising population in these countries, the regional companies will benefit from the platform set by the massive demand for the product in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: ArcticZymes AS announced the launch of dsDNase Triton FREE. This product will help the company to expand its product portfolio.





Get Your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/glycerol-market-102927





Check out more Related Insights:

Toluene Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2029

Technical Ceramics Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2029

Thermal Interface Materials Market Size, Share and Forecast by 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com