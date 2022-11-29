Thailand reaffirms its readiness to be the host of Specialised Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand to BIE

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Thailand presented its 2nd country presentation to be the host of Specialised Expo 2027/2028 to the Bureau of International Exposition (BIE) and its 170 member countries during the 171st Annual Meeting (171st BIE General Assembly) in Paris, France.

The 2nd country presentation focused on the policy support, detail of thematic subjects of the expo and master plan and conceptual design of the expo site, including expected deliverables.

In the presentation, Thailand has stressed its readiness in all dimensions. Starting with confidence-building message of the Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-ocha, he accentuated the country’s readiness by highlighting that the organisation of Specialised Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand will serve as an international platform that will create cooperation in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). It is in line with the Thai government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economic Model.

H.E. Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, a leader of Team Thailand assured BIE member countries that the organisation of Specialised Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand will create tangible benefits for the global community, especially a platform for changes and cooperation at the policy level along with inspiration for the new generation. He focused on Thailand's standpoint in creating a Harmony Index for quality of life standards and driving the concept of caring for the world in a sustainable way. These will be undertaken through key campaigns, ‘Planet Care Practice’ and ‘Nature First Mindset’, which will lead to sustainable consumption and production.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB emphasised the importance of organising the expo under the concept of “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”. The concept is aligned with Thailand’s policy and aspiration in reflecting the world issues in all dimensions, particularly the issues of People, Planet and Prosperity. These three areas will affect the creation of a sustainable future (Sustainable Living). In so doing, every sector from young generation to local communities will be involved.

Mr. Yossapon Boonsom, a representative of the group of architects, who is involved in the unique conceptual design of expo space. The key concept is "Flow of Nature" aiming at maintaining as much green space as possible. In so doing, nature-friendly technology will be used to develop the area so that it becomes Carbon Neutral Pilot Project and “The First Expo in the Forest”. It will showcase the co-existence of forested area, water body and the sea, emphasising the main theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”.

Miss Annada Lakkhana, Phuket Young Ambassador, a 12-year-old schoolgirl, the youngest presenter, representing the new generation (Future Generation), voiced their opinion on the global problems that arise. The girl represents the power of the new generation ready to grow and drive and build a sustainable global community together.

The final vote of 170 BIE member countries to select the host destination will take place in June 2023. In order to win the votes, Thailand Candidature Committee has already agreed with the plans and activities, developed in line with BIE terms and conditions, to garner vote support from BIE members and will execute the plans and carry out the activities fully from now on. Thailand Candidature Committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, comprises the Ministry of Public Health, who will be a host organisation of the expo, Phuket province as a host city, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who will play a role in securing vote support on behalf of Thailand, the Ministry of Commerce who is the official Thai member of BIE, and TCEB, who is a national bidding organisation.

Thailand believes that the organisation of the Specialised Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand in Phuket which is a city that is ready to be a model for sustainable living will be beneficial at all levels. It will be the first expo in Southeast Asia and South Asia and will be an opportunity for participants to connect with the dynamics of this rapidly growing region. Importantly, if Thailand is chosen to host the Specialised Expo, Thailand will be the platform for participating countries to present their innovations to drive society sustainably, and also a platform for cooperation and sharing between countries in all dimensions, especially the use of space after the event which will become a global medical hub according to the original development plan of the project as approved by the Thai cabinet.

Related pictures: https://we.tl/t-HuLj1ZNjmP

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND’S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country’s strategic industries and national economy.