Cryogenic Pump Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth and Forecast by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Cryogenic Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cryogenic pump market reached a value of US$ 644.34 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 936.48 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25% during 2022-2027.

What is cryogenic pump?

A cryogenic pump refers to a vacuum pump that freezes, traps, and absorbs gases by condensing them on cold surfaces at a very low temperature. It comprises of a diffuser, unit displacer, impellers, etc. A cryogenic pump is manufactured by using special elastomers that are hermetically sealed to avoid leakage. It is commonly available in entrapment, kinetic, and positive displacement pump types designed to move coolants and cryogenic liquids. A cryogenic pump is cost-effective and provides high pumping speed as well as safety against power breakdown and oil contamination. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in several industries, including chemical, electronics, healthcare, etc. In line with this, a cryogenic pump is widely utilized in cooling synchrotron beamline crystals and superconducting cables.

Impact of COVID-19:

What are the major drivers for the cryogenic pump market?

The escalating demand for gas-based power generation is primarily driving the cryogenic pump market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of liquified petroleum gas or LPG, owing to its safety and efficiency in transportation, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of cryogenic pumps to create a high vacuum in the proton therapy systems is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies across countries to reduce levels of carbon emissions is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of scroll product variants that are capable of tapping volatile liquids is anticipated to fuel the cryogenic pump market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cryogenic pump market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, end use industry and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Centrifugal Pump

• Positive Displacement Pump

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Energy and Power Generation Industry

• Healthcare Industry

• Electricals and Electronics Industry

• Metallurgy Industry

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Aftermarket

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

• Atlas Copco

• Cryostar SAS (Linde plc)

• Ebara Corporation

• Fives (Novafives S.A.S.)

• Flowserve Corporation

• Nikkiso Co. Ltd

• PHPK Technologies Inc.

• Ruhrpumpen Group (Corporación EG)

• Sulzer Ltd.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd

• Weir Group PLC.

