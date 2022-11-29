Strategies For Global Nuclear Medicine Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Nuclear Medicine Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

According to ‘Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the nuclear medicine market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $6.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The nuclear medicine market is expected to grow to $11.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%. The increasing constancy and prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer are expected to propel the growth of the nuclear medicine market going forward.

The nuclear medicine market consists of sales of nuclear medicine and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to assess the health of organs or tissue or to identify and remove any diseased or damaged organs or tissue. Nuclear medicine refers to a specialised area of radiology that uses radioactive material inside the body to inspect the overall health condition of the concerned patient. This branch of radiology is frequently used to identify and treat abnormalities that first appear very early in the course of a disease, such as thyroid cancer.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the nuclear medicine market. Major companies operating in the nuclear medicine market are focused on developing new innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based company that deals with nuclear medicine, launched Star Guide, a new nuclear medicine system to assist in advancing precision health and theragnostics. StarGuide uses the most recent developments in Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) technology to assist providers in exploring and better understanding the patient's condition, enhancing patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care. It has unique features such as digital focus detectors and 360-degree imaging of the system that are intended to support improved theragnostic capabilities in nuclear medicine and advanced precision health.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Segments

The global nuclear medicine market is segmented:

By Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

By Application: Cardiology, Lymphoma, Thyroid, Neurology, Oncology, Other Application

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

By Geography: The global nuclear medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd, Eckert & Ziegler Group, Jubilant Pharma LLC, Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organization, Cardinal Health Inc., GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma7

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

