MtnScoop Announces the 2023 Best Ski Resorts in the USA

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 list of the Best Ski Resorts in the USA evaluates more than 300 ski resorts across the country based on the factors that matter most to skiers and snowboarders, including skiable acreage, vertical drop, average snowfall, variety of trail difficulty and resort amenities. The MtnScoop.com team continues to place particular attention to the on-mountain experience skiers and snowboarders can expect at ski resorts. Specifically considering operational capabilities and investments resorts are undertaking. The ranking methodology also factors in what visitors have shared about their on-mountain experience visiting these ski mountains.

"Here at MtnScoop we strive to provide objective, data-driven results to help our readers make the best decisions about where to spend their days on the ski slopes," said Timo Acosta, co-founder of MtnScoop.com.

The resorts that appear in the top 10, including Park City Mountain Resort and Big Sky in Montana, which overtook Colorado's Vail Ski Resort for the No. 2 spot this year, all provide skiers and snowboarders with ample terrain and state-of-the-art facilities.

But size and reputation don't mean everything. "While big-name resorts make up many of the top spots, there are also some resorts like Timberline Lodge Ski Area, which boasts the longest ski season in North American, and Mount Hood Meadows both just outside Portland, OR that made the top 25 even though they are a bit less known," Acosta noted. "With Epic and Ikon pass sales exploding last year, and continuing to be popular for this season, we believe our readers will benefit from checking out some great resorts or destinations they may not have thought to visit before, where they might enjoy a less crowded experience this winter."

The 2022/2023 top 10 ski resorts in the USA are:

Regional Breakdown

Colorado remained the most represented state in the rankings, with 14 Centennial State ski resorts making it into the top 50. Colorado is known for its high elevations and consistent snowfall, and its ski resorts are destinations unto themselves. California and Utah are also well represented, with eight resorts each in the top 50, respectively. Meanwhile, Vermont represented the East Coast in the top 50 with three resorts: Killington at No. 27, Sugarbush at No. 46 and Stowe at No. 48.

