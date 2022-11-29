RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report July - September 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sweden., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER (JULY-SEPTEMBER 2022)

Order intake SEK 219.1 M (127.9)

(127.9) Net sales SEK 210.9 M (136.4)

(136.4) Operating profit SEK 12.0 M (-26.6)

(-26.6) Profit after tax SEK 10,1 M (-22.0)

(-22.0) Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.29 M (-0.64)

(-0.64) Cash flow SEK -48.0 M (-10.1)

(-10.1) Order backlog SEK 1,715.2 M (1,212,4) at the end of the period

(1,212,4) at the end of the period Order intake SEK 704.0 M (462.7)

NINE MONTHS (JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022)

Net sales SEK 579.3 M (453.1)

(453.1) Operating profit SEK 22.0 M (-36.8)

(-36.8) Profit after tax SEK 9.6 M (-31.3)

(-31.3) Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.28 M (-0.91)

(-0.91) Cash flow SEK 4,0 M (-51.6)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

Instituto Europeo di Oncologia (IEO) placed an order on RayStation to be used at its proton center in Milan, Italy .

. Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada placed an order on RayStation.

placed an order on RayStation. RaySearch announces a partnership with Leo Cancer Care in Great Britain for the development of a streamlined treatment planning solution for upright treatments.

in for the development of a streamlined treatment planning solution for upright treatments. New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNMCCC) placed an order for RayStation through a public tender process.

Harris Health System placed an order for RayStation.

Seoul National University Hospital placed an order for RayCare.

Hospital placed an order for RayCare. Henrik Bergentoft was appointed new CFO at RaySearch and took up his position November 15, 2022 .

. Chairman of the Board and member of RaySearch's Board resigned.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

McLaren Proton Therapy Center – Karmanos Cancer Institute – in Flint, Michigan in the US, placed an order for RayStation.

in the US, placed an order for RayStation. Günther Mårder was elected new member of RaySearch's Board.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8 510 530 00, johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Henrik Bergentoft, CFO, Tel: +46 (0)8 510 530 13, henrik.bergentoft@raysearchlabs.com

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and CFO Henrik Bergentoft will present RaySearch's interim report for April-September 2022 in a webcast to be held in English on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:00-10:30 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/220825

You can also join the webcast by phone:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 51

UK: +44 333 300 92 67

US: +1 646 722 49 56

The following files are available for download:

