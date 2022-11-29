Crypto Exchanges Must Secure their Portfolio Management System From Cybercriminals: Raj Chowdhury

Raj Chowdhury, the Chief of HashCash highlights that a smart crypto portfolio management system is an emerging trend among institutional investors to integrate it into the crypto exchange platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Crypto portfolio management system will secure investor assets against cyber criminals. HashCash CEO, Raj Chowdhury highlights how asset management software will help multi-institutional crypto investors, and large enterprises mitigate risks and diversify their investors' assets.

Over the years, cryptocurrency is growing in mainstream relevance standing at a total market capitalization of $1.2 trillion. With over 300 million crypto holders around the world and over 500 crypto exchange platforms, there has been a growing demand for smart crypto portfolio management systems among large enterprises and crypto exchanges. HashCash Consultants Chief Raj Chowdhury addresses the importance of a professional crypto portfolio in crypto exchanges for the users to develop a smart investment plan and conquer the volatile industry.

The collection of cryptocurrencies owned by a trader and investor is known as a crypto portfolio. It usually consists of different assets such as altcoins, and financial products. Since manually tracking your professional assets becomes difficult, a smart crypto portfolio management system is gaining popularity in the crypto industry. With a portfolio management solution, exchanges can help investors manage all their asset classes in one platform, with advanced security solutions.

Blockchain pioneer and HashCash CEO, Mr. Raj Chowdhury asserts, "Crypto exchanges are highly targeted by hackers, which detract new retail investors to trust and place their funds in crypto. A smart and impregnable crypto portfolio management solution is vital for exchanges prioritizing the security of the investor's assets".

Since crypto is a highly volatile market, a balanced portfolio will help investors to reduce risk and manage their overall investment. HashCash Consultant's smart crypto portfolio management system helps to manage multi-asset classes in one platform and provides real-time financial reporting and accurate accounting. The software also provides integrated security features such as FIPS 140-2, accredited 2FA, and HSMs (Hardware Security Modules).

"Investors look forward to diversifying their financial portfolio but lack due to proper resources and systems. Therefore, they tend to exchanges that offer crypto portfolio management systems that can help them with accurate accounting and real-time financial reporting.", concluded Chowdhury. He has previously highlighted the importance of blockchain analytics, and the potential of the technology in aviation management.

HashCash Consultants is a US-based blockchain development company that has deployed its innovative products and solutions to over twenty-six countries across six continents. The company has topped the list of blockchain development companies in San Francisco. HashCash has been on top with its blockchain technology, IoT, traceability solutions, and supply management. The firm has invested $10 million to set up a HashCash Park in Bengal Silicon Valley.

Cryptocurrency is considered to be the future of finance. Crypto investors are increasing in number every day simultaneously increasing the demand for crypto portfolio management solutions. Investors and individual traders can implement the solution to mitigate risk by diversifying their assets.

About Raj Chowdhury

