SPS Earns Supplier of the Year Award from Guardian Life Insurance Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPS, formerly Swiss Post Solutions, a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, has announced that its North American division has been named Supplier of the Year by Guardian Life Insurance Company ("Guardian").

On November 10, Guardian held its 2022 Supplier Summit in Holmdel, New Jersey, for the purpose of further strengthening relationships and enabling strategic alignment to Guardian's purpose, beliefs and values. At the event, a handful of suppliers were recognized for excellence in various categories. SPS was honored with the flagship award as the Supplier of the Year for its contribution to excellence for the delivery of intelligent document processing solutions, which includes mail and document intake and scanning services.

Guardian noted that the award was earned by SPS based on the following achievements:

Exceeding the Service Level Agreement on turnaround time with a 99.5% performance

Exceeding the Service Level Agreement on quality with a 99.5% performance

Continually streamlining of the work process

Enabling a 50% increase in productivity for processing change requests

The work performed by SPS supports Guardian in the efficient processing of their customer service requests. Ultimately, this work allows Guardian to deliver even better service for its customers, elevating their experience.

Don Towse, Vice President of Enterprise Shared Services at Guardian, said, "Not only has SPS overachieved on key results, but they have done so in a manner that exhibits transparency, integrity and trust. This is the true partnership approach that Guardian expects from its valued suppliers."

Renee Castrorao, Head of Business Process Service, SPS North America, stated, "At SPS, we have long-term business relationships that are built on mutual respect and common goals. Guardian says it best: Behind every valued partner is a Guardian. Our SPS team feels the Guardian commitment to 'do the right thing' is demonstrated in our partnership, and as a result, we have the highest level of team engagement in our pursuit of better outcomes for Guardian. We are honored and humbled to receive such an award and we thank Guardian for the collaborative partnership."

About SPS

We connect the physical and digital worlds

SPS is the leading outsourcing provider of innovative services in business processing and data management. Building on our Swiss foundations and global footprint, we are the trusted partner for process optimization and intelligent automation. With transformative end-to-end solutions, we create new possibilities for our clients.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance, health and legal. SPS has more than 8,000 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

Learn more how SPS' people make an impact that matters at https://www.swisspostsolutions.com.

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted partner to 29 million consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. At Guardian, we believe in inspiring well-being and driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues and are building a progressive and inclusive culture. And we uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs.

Guardian is a Fortune 250 mutual company based in NYC and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits. Our 9,000 colleagues and 2,500 financial representatives serve with care and expertise, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2021 included $10.7 billion in capital and $1.9 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

