Defense Logistics Market: North America held a 35% share in 2021, Offline segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The defense logistics market report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 3.89 Billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 2.03%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors including AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Defense Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the defense logistics market based on Solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

North America held a 35% share of the global defense logistics market in 2021. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increasing spending on arms and huge investments in military operations, especially in the US is driving the growth of the defense logistics market in North America .

held a 35% share of the global defense logistics market in 2021. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increasing spending on arms and huge investments in military operations, especially in the US is driving the growth of the defense logistics market in . The military infrastructure segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing spending on upgrading and modernizing existing defense infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and Saudi Arabia .

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of military vehicles is one of the factors driving the defense logistics market growth.

Countries across the world are exhibiting high interest in procuring additional military vehicles to ensure the combat readiness of their soldiers.

Logistics plays a crucial role in commanding, communicating, and controlling as well as differentiating various operations on a battlefield. Thus, with the rising demand for military vehicles, the demand for defense logistics will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving the market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of multidimensional defense logistics is one of the key defense logistics market trends fueling the market growth.

Some countries have their military bases established in other countries to support peace and carry out some military operations.

To maintain their military operations in other countries, they adopt a multidimensional defense logistics model.

In this model, the base country gets logistical benefits from the domestic defense logistics players in the host country. This growing trend will have a positive impact on the market size during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this defense logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the defense logistics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the defense logistics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the defense logistics market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of defense logistics market vendors

Defense Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.89 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 0.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Russian Federation, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

