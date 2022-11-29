Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 309,875 in the last 365 days.

Yuyu Pharma Plans to Enter the U.S. and European Markets for Hair Loss Treatment

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the World Congress for Hair Research 2022 (Melbourne, Australia), Yuyu Pharma shared its plans to conduct clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe for its Dutasteride Tablet ("DUT") for the treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia ("AGA").

DUT was developed to improve the convenience and comfort for patients by creating a tablet smaller in size while keeping the exact same dosage of 0.5mg. There are plans to have a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. FDA and Scientific Advice meeting with Europe's EMA next year.

Dutasteride inhibits both Type I and Type II 5-alpha reductase which act to transform testosterone, a male hormone, into a DHT hormone. In scientific studies, excess DHT is understood to be the cause of hair loss.

Wonsang Robert Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma said "Dutasteride has been approved and is prescribed to patients with AGA in Korea and Japan. But it is not approved as a hair loss treatment in the U.S. and Europe. We hope to do trials to get AGA on-label in both US and Europe."

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a Korean pharmaceutical company founded in 1941 that manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and food supplements. The company is also committed to developing innovative therapeutics in the areas of Neurology, Urology, and Ophthalmology. Yuyu's Mission is to improve the quality of life and enhance well-being for all individuals by developing innovative healthcare products and services.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yuyu-pharma-plans-to-enter-the-us-and-european-markets-for-hair-loss-treatment-301688588.html

SOURCE Yuyu Pharma

You just read:

Yuyu Pharma Plans to Enter the U.S. and European Markets for Hair Loss Treatment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.