REDCOM enters into CRADA with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, C5ISR Center. The goal is to develop and integrate REDCOM's Sigma® with C5ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) C5ISR systems, and their integration on vehicle platforms, as well as to further develop the CMOSS converged architecture.

VICTOR, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, C5ISR Center. The goal is to develop and integrate REDCOM's Sigma® with C5ISR/Electronic Warfare Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) C5ISR systems, and their integration on vehicle platforms, as well as to further develop the CMOSS converged architecture.

REDCOM and C5ISR Center will both benefit from this collaborative effort by leveraging the resources of each to evaluate, test, and mature C5ISR Center's converged architecture. REDCOM will help validate the architecture, find gaps and problems within the architecture, and provide potential solutions to C5ISR Center.

"We have been tracking the CMOSS, SOSA, and MOSA initiatives and are excited to see its progress. One of REDCOM's core tenets is interoperability and our C2 solutions have always embraced a standards-based approach. This means that we work with a variety of fielded solutions and rapidly insert new technology as it becomes available. Requiring all vendors to adhere to the same standards opens the door to previously stove-piped, proprietary solutions and allows the Army to realize greater flexibility and interoperability than ever before," said Courtney Stiles of REDCOM. "To be able to prove out what is possible today and examine what else we can pull in at the Open Innovation Lab using their full suite of CMOSS infrastructure and working with other vendors is invaluable."

The CRADA influences REDCOM's Independent Research and Development (IRAD) investments in modular products to best address future open architecture requirements. The cooperative agreement will allow C5ISR Center and REDCOM to mutually gain from this collaboration by leveraging CMOSS with multiple capabilities to integrate multifunctional platform systems in support of the full spectrum of military operations.

About REDCOM

REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced tactical and strategic communications solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's MIL-spec products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and telecom service providers. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at http://www.redcom.com.

Media Contact

Allison T Rudy, REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., 5859247550, allison.rudy@redcom.com

SOURCE REDCOM Laboratories, Inc.