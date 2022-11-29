ASUS IoT Partners with Media Broadcast for Smart City Solutions

ASUS AIoT will orchestrate an end-to-end AIoT ecosystem to provide data-driven solutions in locations across Germany

KEY POINTS

ASUS IoT partners with Media Broadcast to provide smart city solutions that will be deployed in various cities in Germany

Media Broadcast operates a 5G network at Technology and Innovation Park Nordheide, which will be expanded to include many smart city IoT solutions

Five of the IoT solutions are smart parking, smart traffic management, AI-driven video analytics for security, waste management, and smart lighting

TAIPEI, Taiwan , Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS IoT, a global AIoT solution provider, today announced a partnership with Media Broadcast, Germany's largest full-service provider in the broadcasting and media industry and provider of 5G campus networks. The partnership represents both companies' commitment to data-driven innovation and will result in implementation of smart city solutions at various locations across Germany.

The first project will take place in Technology and Innovation Park Nordheide and will act as a sandbox for 5G and IoT technologies. TIP Park is a 25-hectare (61 acre) business area in Buchholz, near the city of Hamburg, Germany. Within the park, Media Broadcast is running a state-of-the art 5G campus network. Based on this infrastructure, the park aims to become the site of choice for companies looking for an environment that fosters the development of cutting-edge technologies.

ASUS IoT and Media Broadcast will implement five IoT smart city solutions to help improve parking, traffic management, security, waste management and street lighting.

"We look forward to collaborating on more projects with ASUS IoT to provide innovation in versatile smart city solutions," said Norbert Krüger, Senior Solution and Bid Manager at Media Broadcast GmbH. "We share a vision of advancing AIoT technology to solve future challenges. With the rapid development and reliable product quality that ASUS provides, together we can accelerate deployments to create modern cities."

"We are looking forward to creating innovative solutions with Media Broadcast," said ASUS IoT Regional Sales Director Casper Lee. "The core concepts focus on how to make cities more resilient, sustainable and future-proof. And the main goal is to enable data-driven decisions."

For more information, please visit https://iot.asus.com/

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

About Media Broadcast

MEDIA Broadcast is a freenet AG company and, as Germany's largest nationwide service provider for the broadcasting and media industry, is its partner for digitalization. The company plans, sets up and operates multimedia distribution platforms for TV and radio based on modern transmitter, cable and satellite networks. The company also connects broadcasters with its high-availability fiber-optic network and undertakes productions and broadcasts of live events for TV stations and companies. Since the end of 2020, Media Broadcast has been operating its own 5G stand-alone campus network where it is joining forces with customers and partners to develop innovative 5G applications for the media sector and other industries. The company is based in Cologne. Several hundred service employees are deployed nationwide.

