Sonos Reports Progress Made Against Climate Action Plan, Restates Commitment to Product Longevity and Sustainability

The company released its 2022 Listen Better Report, detailing actions to drive a more sustainable future alongside progress on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Social Impact

Today, Sonos SONO released its annual Listen Better Report, offering a comprehensive overview of the company's ESG efforts. Included in the Report are actions made against Sonos' Climate Action Plan, introduced in 2021, which serves as a framework to drive the company to carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero by 2040.

"We are driven by the belief that Sonos should have a positive impact on the lives of our customers, communities and the world around us. Our Listen Better Report outlines how we're bringing innovation and forward thinking to creating responsibly-designed products and experiences built by inclusive teams in pursuit of our mission to help the world listen better," said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO. "We will continue to learn from our customers, employees and peers to further extend the life of and address the total environmental impact of our products."

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions across operations

In FY22, Sonos held an internal Energy Efficiency Summit that brought together experts from across the company to develop a roadmap for improving device efficiency. This event helped the company identify efficiency challenges and establish baselines against its largest impact area of product energy use, creating a detailed roadmap for achieving the lowest possible power consumption while embracing an uncompromising customer experience.

"We are proud of the progress that's been made this past year across the board, especially as it relates to our Climate Action Plan," said Deji Olukotun, Sonos Director of Global Affairs and Sustainability. "We've been able to gain deeper insights and more granular data so we can continue on our journey to reduce our carbon emissions and make good on our deeply-held commitment to our customers and the planet."

To further accelerate its climate action, Sonos formalized a dedicated Product Sustainability team to ensure sustainability is built into every phase of the product development process, making all products more easily repairable, while using safer materials and incorporating recycled resins and plastics.

In FY22, Sonos' new product packaging contained 90% sustainably sourced paper content, moving toward its goal of achieving 100% by FY25, and Sonos was recognized for these efforts earning The Dieline Gold in the Consumer Electronics Category, IDEA Gold in the Packaging category, the IDEA Jury Chair Award as well as Pentawards Silver in the Home, Leisure and Other Markets category. Sonos also conducted its first ever product life cycle assessment (LCA) to better understand the impact of our products on climate, water usage, and waste.

Promoting philanthropic efforts and diversity, equity and inclusion

Sonos achieved its goal of providing 100,000 hours of youth music education by 2025, donating more than $1 million to music education nonprofits around the world through its Sonos Soundwaves program, three years ahead of schedule. The company has also expanded its program to include Regenerative Sound, a program which uses sound – through bioacoustics – to promote biodiversity and forest conservation worldwide. These programs follow a Giving Tuesday campaign, in which Sonos is donating up to $100,000 to the SeaTrees program of Sustainable Surf, a nonprofit supporting kelp restoration to help sequester carbon.

Continuing its efforts towards Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, this year, Sonos developed representation goals for Black employees, Latinx employees and women in tech-focused roles. The company will continue to invest in its employees through Employee Resource Groups which shape and influence many actions throughout its operations, including the curation of Sonos Radio stations such as Full Spectrum (LGBTQ+) and Sonido Mio (LatinX).

To read the full Sonos 2022 Listen Better Report, please visit sustainability.sonos.com.

About Sonos

Sonos SONO is the world's leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005331/en/