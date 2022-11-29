Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 309,997 in the last 365 days.

"Jianye Experience" in the protection and development of Yangtze River Culture

NANJING, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, the Nanjing Yangtze River Culture International Sculpture Art Exhibition was held in Nanjing.10 sculptures created by 10 domestic and foreign artists with the theme of Yangtze River culture officially met with the public in Nanjing Yuzui Wetland Park.10 high-level and popular sculpture art works were completed in Yuzui Wetland Park, reshaping the shoreline of the Yangtze River with art. It has made the riverside scenery belt as an ecological background with an artistic atmosphere, injecting artistic vitality into the riverside shoreline. Jianye District has gradually made the Yangtze River in the region into a beautiful and diverse Yangtze River Cultural Sculpture Park, according to the Publicity Department of Jianye District People's Government.

The Nanjing Hexi section of the Yangtze River Economic Belt is located along the river in Hexi New City. It is about 11 kilometers long from north to south, with a total area of 4.37 square kilometers. In recent years, Jianye District has adopted a series of effective methods adapted to local conditions. The connection of the urban transportation system and the provision of modern service facilities have made the Hexi section quickly become a new hot spot for tourism and a holiday destination for Nanjing citizens. It receives nearly 6 million tourists every year, and more than 300 batches of domestic and foreign investigations. At the same time, it has brought together a group of innovative enterprises which has effectively promoted the industrial upgrading of the Hexi section.

Jianye District, based on its rich experience in river and lake governance in urban areas, has established a set of water governance models for central urban areas with high feasibility and high value for replication and promotion. It has contributed the "Jianye Wisdom" and "Jianye Plan" to the national and even global water control work. 

In the future, Jianye District will continue to strive to improve the level of internationalization and create a smart park test area. It will strengthen the integration of industry and city to further improve the quality of the city, continue to dig deep into cultural elements, actively undertake various cultural and sports activities, and integrate various exhibition halls in the region. 

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=435102 
   Caption: Riverside Scenic Belt in Jianye District, Nanjing

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jianye-experience-in-the-protection-and-development-of-yangtze-river-culture-301688577.html

SOURCE Publicity Department of Jianye District People's Government

You just read:

"Jianye Experience" in the protection and development of Yangtze River Culture

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.