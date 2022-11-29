Advantest Introduces New inteXcell Series of High-Performance, Economical Test Cells for Advanced Memory ICs

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has launched inteXcell, a new line of minimal-footprint test cells designed to address demanding final-test requirements presented by the increasing bit densities, lower power consumption and faster interface speeds of future memory devices. This new final test cell infrastructure integrates a T5835 memory tester optimized for use in high-productivity test cells and is designed to adopt future memory solutions. With inteXcell, ICs can be tested on the same platform from initial engineering through mass production.



inteXcell is the first ever fully integrated and unified test solution to combine broad test coverage with high-throughput handling in a highly flexible system architecture. Early units can test up to 1,536 devices in parallel with high speed and high accuracy.

The new test cells have a compact structure that enables up to 384 simultaneous measurements per cell and uses only one-third of the floor space occupied by conventional test systems. Since each cell uses independent asynchronous testing, inteXcell can be configured anywhere from one to four testers, enabling high equipment utilization and streamlined cell-based maintenance.

The inteXcell platform is expected to begin shipping to customers in the second quarter of 2023. Orders are now being taken by Advantest.

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

