HiveMQ Adds Extension to Enable Seamless IoT Data Integration to AWS

New feature allows customers to integrate MQTT data into Amazon Kinesis Data Streams for IoT data analytics

LANDSHUT, Germany (PRWEB) November 29, 2022

HiveMQ, a global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, today announced the availability of the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for Amazon Kinesis, a new feature that allows users to quickly move their MQTT data from the broker into AWS using Amazon Kinesis Data Streams. With this release, HiveMQ customers can now integrate MQTT data reliably and securely to any of the three major cloud providers - AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud - or simultaneously in a multi-cloud environment.

"Our goal is to give customers a flexible and open foundation for MQTT data transport, no matter which cloud platform they choose, and this new extension completes that offering," said Christian Götz, CEO and Co-founder of HiveMQ. "We are seeing more enterprise customers adopting multi-cloud strategies, and HiveMQ is perfectly positioned to allow them to avoid vendor lock-in and integrate data to any of these services for advanced analytics, machine learning, storage, or other use cases."

HiveMQ's platform-agnostic, full-featured broker offers 100% MQTT compliance, efficient network utilization, enterprise-grade security, reliable data delivery and the ability to scale to millions of always-on concurrent connections to meet the requirements of any IoT application. The extension framework gives customers the flexibility to integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems to support multi-cloud strategies and eliminate vendor lock-in.

The new HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for Amazon Kinesis offers the following features:



Seamless integration of MQTT data into Amazon Kinesis Data Streams

Indirect support for Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose and Data Analytics as they read data from Kinesis Data Streams

Configuration of access credentials and authentication via AWS Identity and Access Management

Continuous support and feature updates from HiveMQ

The early access version of the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for Amazon Kinesis is available for download now. For more information visit https://www.hivemq.com/extension/amazon-kinesis-extension/.

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ provides reliable, scalable and secure data movement for a connected world. Over 130 customers, including many Fortune 500, trust the HiveMQ MQTT Platform to move data from device to the cloud and back for business-critical use cases in connected cars, logistics, connected products and Industry 4.0. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

