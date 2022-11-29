Global Digital Video Advertising Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital video advertising market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $59.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The digital video advertising market is expected to grow to $197.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.1%. Increased digital media usage is expected to drive the growth of the digital video advertising market in the future.

The digital video advertising market consists of sales of digital video advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for advertising that increases sales volume, generates buzz, and presents information succinctly and engagingly. Digital video advertising refers to a marketing tactic that entails using a brief, educational film to advertise a product before, during, or after the main video. It is a process by which brands present promotional content to millions of viewers.

Global Digital Video Advertising Market Trends

Developing innovative platforms is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital video advertising market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative platforms to develop digital video advertising to reach out to more consumers. For instance, in July 2021, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a China-based technology corporation, along with Wavemaker, a South Africa-based regional division media company, launched an innovative digital advertising platform to roll out HUAWEI Ads. The Huawei Digital Platform for digital transformation uses AI, video, big data, and security for data convergence, operational issues, and new business value.

Global Digital Video Advertising Market Segmentation

The global digital video advertising market is segmented:

By Advertisement Type: Linear Video Ad, Nonlinear Video Ad, In Stream Video Ad, Out Stream Video Ad, Other Advertisement Types

By Platform: Desktops, Mobile Devices, Tablets, Smart TV, Gaming Consoles, Bill Boards, Other Platforms

By End-User: Retail And E-Commerce, Automotive, BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Consumer Goods And Electronics, Media And Entertainment, Government, Other End Users

By Geography: The global digital video advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital video advertising global market research, digital video advertising global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the digital video advertising global market, digital video advertising global market share, digital video advertising market segments and geographies, digital video advertising market players, digital video advertising market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Digital Video Advertising Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Google LLC, Snap Inc., Conversant LLC, Longtail Ad Solutions Inc., Tremor International Ltd, Verizon Media, Viant Technology LLC, Pinterest Inc, LinkedIn Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd, ByteDance Ltd, Advance Publications Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

