Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

According to ‘Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $1.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety industry is expected to grow to $2.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The high prevalence of cancers is expected to propel the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market growth going forward.

The medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market consists of sales of medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for radiation monitoring and detection during medical procedures. Medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety equipment are designed for detecting and monitoring the intensity of radiation and also protecting the users from the harmful effects of radiation.

Research and development for technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market. Major companies are investing in R &D activities to develop new products and support innovation. For instance, Mirion Technologies, Inc., a US-based nuclear monitoring and detection systems provider, reported that R&D expenses were $29.4 million in the year 2021, an increase of $13.5 million, or 84.9%, over the year 2020. The increase in R&D spending of $2.5 million for new product development, such as evrCAM, a new product that leverages the company's core technology of radiation-tolerant cameras for the nuclear power industry, to fulfil the needs of the radiation oncology business.

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market is segmented:

By Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Product: Personal Dosimeters, Area Process Monitors, Environment Radiation Monitors, Surface Contamination Monitors, Radioactive Material Monitors, Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Product

By Safety: Full-body Protection, Face Protection, Hand Safety, Other Medical Radiation Safety Products

By Detector Type: Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State Detectors

By End User: Hospitals, Non-Hospitals

By Geography: The global medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety global market research, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market share, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market segments and geographies, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market players, medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Fortive, Mirion Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ludlum Measurements Inc., Radiation Detection Company (RDC) Inc, Atomtex, IBA Worldwide, Scionix, RadComm Systems

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

