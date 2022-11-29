Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue and CAGR Growth by 2027

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Global Report 2022-2027

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market size reached US$ 1,242.8 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 1,753.9 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% (2022-27).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market reached a value of US$ 1,242.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,753.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during 2022-2027.

What is pharmaceutical drug delivery?

Pharmaceutical drug delivery represents a method of administering therapeutic substances into the body. It improves safety, efficiency, and patient experience by controlling the time, rate, and place of drug release. Presently, various types of pharmaceutical drug delivery systems are commonly available for the release of several therapeutic agents. For instance, gels, liposomes, microspheres, prodrugs, cyclodextrins, etc., are among the effective methods used for peptide and protein therapeutics. As such, they are extensively used across hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory surgery centers, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

Which are the driving factors of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market?

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, leishmaniasis, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, systemic fungal infections, etc., is primarily driving the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. Additionally, the growing death rates among the geriatric population and individuals who are more susceptible to develop cancer are propelling the adoption of this method that provides enhanced efficacy and reduced toxicity for anticancer agents. Besides this, the inflating popularity of nanoparticles comprising biodegradable polymers for improving drug delivery to the brain is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, they also aid in fulfilling the requirements, including biocompatibility, stability against forces generated during aerosolization, targeting specific sites or cell populations in the lung, drug release in a predetermined manner, degradation within an acceptable period, etc., placed on these systems by government bodies, which is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising consumer inclination towards personalized and minimally invasive (MI) medical therapy is anticipated to fuel the pharmaceutical drug delivery market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, route of administration, application and end user.

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Oral Drug Delivery

• Injectable Drug Delivery

• Topical Drug Delivery

• Ocular Drug Delivery

• Pulmonary Drug Delivery

• Implantable Drug Delivery

• Transmucosal Drug Delivery

• Nasal Drug Delivery

Breakup by Application:

• Infectious Diseases

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Diabetes

• Respiratory Diseases

• Central Nervous System Disorders

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Which are the top industry players in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market?

• AbbVie Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GSK plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck KGaA

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

