Strategies For Global Medical Composites Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

According to ‘Medical Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical composites market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $1.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The medical composites market is expected to grow to $1.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Increasing demand for medical composites from the healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of the medical composites market going forward.

The medical composites market consists of sales of medical composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in diagnostic imaging, biological resurfacing of damaged areas, surgical applications, and dental implants. Medical composites refer to a combination of two or more materials that are distinctive from each other in terms of physical and chemical properties.

Global Medical Composites Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical composite market. Major companies operating in the medical composites market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2022, Nobio, an Israel-based company operating in medical composites launched Infinix, a brand-new collection of advanced antimicrobial restorative materials created to combat recurring deterioration. Nobio's new QASi™ antimicrobial particle technology is a part of the infinix system used in the universal and flowable composites and the universal bonding system. The new restorative materials with QASi™ antimicrobial particle technology are utilized for preventing tooth demineralization, providing long-lasting bacterial inhibition at the restorative margins, and decreasing restoration failure because of secondary caries.

Global Medical Composites Market Segments

By Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber, Ceramic Fiber, Other Fiber Types

By Process: Wet Lamination, Prepreg, Other Process

By Application: Diagnostic Imaging, Composite Body Implants, Surgical Instruments, Dental, Other Applications

By Geography: The global medical composites market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Composites Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical composites global market forecast, medical composites market analysis, and analyzes and forecasts market share and growth for the global medical composites market, medical composites global market segments and geographies, medical composites global market players, and medical composites global market leading competitor revenues.

TBRC’s Medical Composites Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, Toray Industries Inc, SGL Carbon SE, CeramTec GmbH, Composiflex Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Avient Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

