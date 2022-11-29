Global Cryogenic Pump Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Cryogenic Pump Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cryogenic Pump Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Cryogenic Pump Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cryogenic pump market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $2.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cryogenic pump market is expected to grow to $2.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The rise in electricity generation from renewable resources is expected to propel the growth of the cryogenic pump market going forward.

The cryogenic pump market consists of sales of the cryogenic pump by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to handle, transport, and transfer cryogenic fluids. The cryogenic pump refers to a vacuum pump that captures gases and vapours by causing them to condensate on a cold surface. These are critical tools for powering up a variety of operations that use pure and mixed industrial gases.

Global Cryogenic Pump Market Trends

Technological innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the cryogenic pump market. Major companies operating in the cryogenic pump market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in December 2021, Edwards Vacuum, a UK-based company and provider of cryogenic pumps, launched a new cryopump for semiconductor applications, the CTI-Cryogenics On-Board IS 320F XVS. This product has unique features such as intelligent self-adjusting technology, variable speed motor and control system, and cryogenic heat load compensation that are designed to provide stable, consistent vacuum performance between regenerations. It is a sophisticated system control that ensures better process quality, vacuum consistency, and uptime while also delivering real-time system information for optimal array temperature management.

Global Cryogenic Pump Market Segments

The global cryogenic pump market is segmented:

By Type: Positive Displacement Pump, Centrifugal Pump

By Cryogen Type: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas, Other Cryogen Type

By Orientation: Horizontal, Vertical

By End-User: Oil And Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical And Petro Chemical, Marine, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global cryogenic pump market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Ebara Corporation, Fives Group SAS, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., PHPK Technologies, Ruhrpumpen Group, SHI Cryogenics Group, Trillium Flow Technologies, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Barber-Nichols, CryoVation LLC., CS&P Technologies LP

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

