Industrial Gloves Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

As per The Business Research Company's "Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2022”, the industrial gloves market is predicted to reach a value of $14.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The industrial gloves market is expected to grow to $21.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The growing healthcare and food processing industries are expected to propel the growth of the industrial gloves market going forward.

Key Trends In The Industrial Gloves Market

Implementation of innovative technologies is the key trend gaining popularity in the industrial gloves market. Major companies operating in the industrial gloves market are introducing technological innovations such as surface technology for high-cut-risk areas and grip to sustain their position in the industrial gloves market. For instance, in September 2021, Unigloves, a UK-based glove developer company operating in the industrial gloves market, launched NITEX, an industrial glove range, and created a unique surface technology, including NitreGrip for grip in various conditions, and NitreGuard for high-performance in the straight blade cut test.

Overview Of The Industrial Gloves Market

The industrial gloves market consists of sales of industrial gloves products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to protect the hands while using heavy machinery, tools, and devices, as well as strong chemicals for mild heat resistance, high abrasion resistance, and non-slip coating for better grip, comfort, durability, and protection from cuts, burns, chemicals, and other hazards. Industrial gloves refer to gloves for the protection of workers working in a factory.

Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Reusable Gloves, Disposable Gloves

• By Material Type: Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, Other Material Types (PVC, Leather Gloves)

• By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Transportation, Food, Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemicals, Other End-Uses (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication)

• By Geography: The global industrial gloves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ansell Limited, Careplus Group Berhad, Globus Group, Hartalega Holdings BHD, Honeywell International Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth industrial gloves global market research. The market report analyzes industrial gloves market size, industrial gloves global market growth drivers, industrial gloves global market segments, industrial gloves global market trends, industrial gloves global market major players, industrial gloves global market growth across geographies, and industrial gloves global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The industrial gloves market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

