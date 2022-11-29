Person of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 6300 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, November 28, 2022, in the 6300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:02 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. The suspect brandished a gun and then shot the victim. The suspect along with a person of interest fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The person of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.