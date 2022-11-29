Strategies For Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Financial Auditing Professional Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the financial auditing professional services market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $136.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The financial auditing professional services market is expected to grow to $185.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Rising incidences of banking fraud are expected to propel the growth of the financial auditing professional services market going forward.

The financial auditing professional services market consists of sales of financial auditing professional services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to evaluate the financial statements of an organization. Financial auditing professional services refer to services that provide financial records of an organization and help the professionals with an accurate representation of the transactions.

Global Financial Auditing Professional Services Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the financial auditing professional services market. Major market players are focusing their efforts on a partnership that will improve their products and service portfolio in the future. For instance, in May 2022, PlainID, an Israel-based authorization company that provides authorization and policy-based access solutions, entered into a strategic partnership with PwC, a UK-based professional services company, to revolutionise financial services. Similarly, in December 2021, Ernst & Young (EY) Global Limited, a UK-based company engaged in providing assurance, consulting, tax, and transaction services, entered into a strategic relationship with ServiceNow, a US-based software company, to provide improved finance and tax services.

The global financial auditing professional services market is segmented:

By Service: Employee Benefit Plan Audit, Service Organization Control (SOC) Audit, Financial Statement Audit, Due Diligence, Other Service

By Type: External Audit, Internal Audit

By End-Use: BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail And Consumer, IT And Telecom, Other End-Use

By Geography: The global financial auditing professional services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

