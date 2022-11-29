Medical Power Supply Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 8% Through 2026

Medical Power Supply Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Medical Power Supply Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical power supply market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $1.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The medical power supply market is expected to grow to $2.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Increasing expenditure on healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the medical power supply market going forward.

The medical power supply market consists of sales of medical power supply by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for dental devices, ophthalmic procedures, ultrasound devices, and surgical procedures inside operating rooms. Medical power supplies refer to power sources that create conditioned outputs for instruments, equipment, and medical devices. They are constructed in accordance with the IEC601(EN60601) and UL60601 safety standards, which apply to professional-use electrical, medical, and dental equipment.

Global Medical Power Supply Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical power supply market. Major companies operating in the medical power supply market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in May 2022, Connect America LLC, a US-based company operating in medical power supply, launched Connect America HomeTM, the next-generation, AI-enabled digital health and safety platform, which is a first-of-its-kind solution providing personal emergency response services (PERS) and remote patient monitoring (RPM). This platform provides continuous monitoring to help ageing and vulnerable populations with emergency and non-emergency support.

Global Medical Power Supply Market Segmentation

By Type: Open Frame Power Supply, Enclosed Power Supply, Adapter Power Supply, Converters

By Converter Type: AC-DC Power Supply, DC-DC Power Supply

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Long Term Care Centres, Diagnostic Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Setting

By Geography: The global medical power supply market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Connect America LLC, ADT Security Services, Bay Alarm Medical, VRI Inc., Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., Medical Guardian LLP, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Rescue Alert, AlertONE Service Inc., GreatCall

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

