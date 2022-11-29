EG 427 appoints Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Haag-Molkenteller brings over 30 years of experience in global drug development with a focus on Urology and Neuro-Urology

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EG 427, a biotechnology company leading the development of pinpoint gene therapy solutions based on its unique non-replicative HSV-1 vector platform, announced today the appointment of Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Haag-Molkenteller is a board-certified urologist with over 30 years of global experience in clinical development and medical affairs. She has tremendous experience with regulatory agencies across the full clinical development cycle, with both biologics and small molecules, in particular in the field of urology and neuro-urology,



“We are excited to welcome Cornelia, an outstanding leader in clinical development and medical affairs who will significantly contribute to EG 427’s success,” said Dr. Philippe Chambon, Chief Executive Officer of EG 427. “Cornelia will lead the clinical development strategy for our lead asset EG110A and our expanding pipeline. Her deeply relevant expertise and established relationships will be a strong complement to the strength of our research and development team.

"I am very excited to join EG 427 to support advancing options for patients and their treating physicians and health care providers across several areas with potential, truly novel therapies,” explained Dr. Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, now Chief Medical Officer at EG 427.

Dr. Haag-Molkenteller is a board-certified urologist with over 30 years of global experience in clinical development and medical affairs. She most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Urovant Sciences, in California (USA), building up the R&D department and successful approval of the lead compound.

Previously, she was Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head in Global Clinical Development for Women’s Health, Internal Medicine, Anti-Infectives, and Urology at Allergan, where she led multiple development projects including the clinical development of onabotulinumtoxinA for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity and overactive bladder.

Before joining Allergan, Dr. Haag-Molkenteller was Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head for Clinical Development in Urology at Schwarz Biosciences (now UCB) and started her career in the pharmaceutical industry with roles in clinical development and medical affairs at Hoechst-Marion-Roussel (now Sanofi).

She received her M.D. and Ph.D. from the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University in Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany and completed her clinical residency in urology in Germany.

Contacts:

Company

Philippe Chambon, M.D., Ph.D.

EG 427

Founder and CEO

US: 415-533-9359

FR: +33 7 70 02 22 08

philippe@eg427.com

Media

US

Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, Inc.

rflamm@burnsmc.com EU

Céline Voisin / Jean-Philippe Tissier-Seta, Ph.D.

ATCG Partners

33 (0)9 52 78 85 08

eg427@atcg-partners.com

About EG 427

At EG427, we have developed a unique, non-replicative Herpes Simplex Virus type 1 (HSV-1) based vector platform. It delivers with pinpoint precision, disease modifying transgenes, which lead to their highly selective and long-lasting local expression. We take advantage of it to design new treatments of peripheral nervous system disorders and beyond.

Our lead asset EG110A, for the treatment of neurogenic bladder dysfunction, is expected to be in the clinic by early 2024. Our revolutionary approach to the treatment of this disease aims at providing patients with a comprehensive, long-term solution to their bladder management, through a highly selective molecular biology approach overcoming the drawbacks of current standard of care.

Our HQ and labs are in Paris, France, where we were founded in 2019. We have raised over USD 15 million, including from our Series A in 2021.

For more information check our website at www.eg427.com and follows us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/eg427/