Vinegar Market Size, Price Trends, Global Industry Overview, Top Companies, Latest Insights and Forecast 2022-2027

The Vinegar Market is expected to reach US$ 2.62 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled“𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global vinegar market size reached US$ 2.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.62 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-2027.

Vinegar is a sour-tasting aqueous liquid that is prepared two-step fermentation process, wherein various distilled alcoholic beverages, such as beer, cider, and wine, are exposed to acetic acid for product formation. It includes fruit, palm, white, rice, red, balsamic, and cane grains as standard product variants that are available in fig, lemon, herbs, and raspberry scents or flavors. Vinegar protects cells from oxidative stress and promotes fat burning for weight loss; thus, it is used as an acidic ingredient in ketchup, sauce, mayonnaise, dressings, and mustard and for pickling vegetables.

𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The significant expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) industry and the escalating demand for processed meals due to hectic schedules, has intensified vinegar usage as a preservative and flavoring agent in dressings and dishes, which is primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness regarding the anti-microbial and anti-diabetic properties of vinegar has prompted users to consume it as a health drink to lower cholesterol and maintain blood sugar levels. Additionally, the extensive utilization of vinegar in medicinal disinfectants, antiperspirants, stain removers, dyes, and hair conditioners are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing need for effective herbicides has facilitated the incorporation of wood vinegar in diverse natural agricultural products to improve soil enrichment, promote crop growth, ensure seed germination and enhance fruit quality, this in turn, is supporting the market growth.

𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The competitive landscape of the vinegar market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Acetifici Italiani Modena S.R.L.

• Australian Vinegar

• Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Inc.

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Mizkan

• Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

• Castelo Alimentos S/A

• Burg Groep B.V.

• Aspall Cyder

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the vinegar market on the basis of product type, source, end-use, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Balsamic Vinegar

• Red Wine Vinegar

• Cider Vinegar

• White Vinegar

• Rice Vinegar

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Breakup by End-Use:

• Institutional

• Retail

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

