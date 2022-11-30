Superfoods Market Size, Share, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Superfoods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on superfoods market.

What are the growth prospects of the superfoods industry?

The global superfoods market reached a value of US$ 152.71 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 214.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.74% during 2022-2027.

What is superfoods ?

Superfoods are nutrient-rich edible items consumed to maintain the overall health and wellbeing of individuals. They are enriched with vitamins, fatty acids, fibers, antioxidants, and minerals. They include plant-based, dairy, and fish products, such as berries, olive oil, yogurt, salmon, soy, kale, watermelon and sweet potato. They aid in maintaing cholesterol levels, minimizing blood sugar levels, and lowering the risk of developing the symptoms of asthma and cancer. They also promote skin, nails, and hair growth, boost immunity, strengthen bones and muscles, enhance metabolism, improve energy levels, and minimize the risk of developing heart diseases. At present, the increasing consciousness among individuals about personal wellbeing is promoting the consumption of superfoods across the globe.

Market Trends

Superfoods are used in the preparation of shakes, smoothies, muffins, cookies, pancakes, spreads, and bread. This, in confluence with the significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, represents one of the major factors bolstering the growth of the market around the world. Furthermore, there is a rise in the shift towards superfood-based ready-to-eat (RTE) food products on account of rapid urbanization, the rising working population, hectic schedules, and the expanding purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet is favoring the market growth. In addition, cafes, restaurants, hotels, and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are incorporating superfoods in their dishes to expand their consumer base. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of various medical disorders on account of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns is influencing the market positively. The surging prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases is increasing the sales of superfoods worldwide.

Furthermore, they are utilized in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic products, such as shampoos, serums, lotions, face masks, face wash, cleansers, foundations, and oils. This, coupled with the increasing sales of personal care and cosmetic products on account of the growing focus of people on their physical appearance, is catalyzing the demand for superfoods. Besides this, they are employed in the production of baby food and infant formula. This, along with the growing concerns of parents about the balanced nutrition of their children, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, superfoods are utilized in the production of dietary supplements, such as capsules and gummies. Along with this, the increasing consumption of dietary supplements in daily routines for maintaining overall health is strengthening the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Creative Nature Ltd

Del Monte Pacific Ltd

Healthy Truth

Nature’s Superfoods LLP

Navitas LLC

Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Suncore Foods Inc

Sunfood Corporation

Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains & Seeds

Herbs & Roots

Meat

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Supplements

Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Grocery Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

