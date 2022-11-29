Plastic Straps Market size is forecast to reach $6.2 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Plastic Straps Market size is forecast to reach $6.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Straps Market size is forecast to reach $6.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage of plastic straps such as polyester straps, polypropylene straps, and nylon straps in various end-use industries such as automotive, infrastructure, electronics, paper, and more. The demand for plastic straps is increasing in these end-use industries owing to various properties offered by them such as high flexibility, ease of handling, lightweight, and more. The rapid growth of the electrical & electronics industry has increased the demand for plastic straps; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the flourishing paper, automotive, and construction industry is also expected to drive the plastic straps industry substantially during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plastic-Straps-Market-Research-500454

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plastic straps market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the plastic straps market, owing to the increasing electrical & electronics industry in the region. According to Invest India, India’s share in global electronics manufacturing has grown from 1.3% in 2012 to 3% in 2018.

2. Plastic straps have an advantage over metal, and paper straps in terms of weight and cost. Plastic straps are available and reusable at a cost-friendly rate, and their lightweight can reduce the overall weight of the packaged product, which can be of considerable benefit to logistics. These properties of plastic straps are projected to increase the market growth.

3. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under lockdown, due to which the projects and operations of various industries such as construction, paper, and automotive are disruptively stopped, which is hampering the plastic strap market growth.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500454

Segmental Analysis:

1. Plastic Straps Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The polypropylene straps segment held the largest share in the plastic strap market in 2020 up to 28%, owing to the various advantages that it offers such as high tensile strength, increased flexibility, lightweight, easy handling, excellent elongation, chemical resistance, rustproof, and more. In addition, polypropylene increases the Security and aesthetic appearance of the goods.

2. Plastic Straps Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry : The increasing demand for plastic straps in the paper industry is also likely to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Due to the increased production & distribution of different magazines and print advertising, newspapers and graphics have been growing in emerging economies.

3. Plastic Straps Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the plastic straps market in 2020 up to 45%, owing to the increasing demand for plastic straps from the paper, electrical, and electronics industry in the region. A total of 117 daily newspapers were in circulation, and the penetration rate was 0.7 newspapers per household as of October 2018, according to the statistics office and the Japan Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastic Straps industry are:

1. Crown Holdings,

2. The Sterling Group,

3. Teufelberger,

4. FROMM Packaging,

5. Messersi Packaging.

Click on the following link to buy the Plastic Straps Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500454

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Plastic Films Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19317/plastic-films-market.html

B. Plastic Additives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11654/plastic-additives-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062