RSIPF officer ordained as priest

Inspector (Insp) Hugo Maelasi of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) was ordained as an Anglican priest on 27 November 2022.

The Reverend Benedict Loe, Bishop of the Diocese of Guadalcanal and Clergies of the Parish officiated the ordination service at Good Shepherd Parish, Foxwood in North Guadalcanal.

The ordination service was attended and witnessed by parishioners of Lungga Parish, Ghaobata Parish, families and friends.

The newly ordained priest Insp Maelasi said I am humbled of the calling to be ordained as a priest of the Church of Melanesia. Thus I want to give thanks and praise to the almighty God for the gift of faith that enables my successful ordination.

Fr. Maelasi said being a priesthood and police officer makes no difference, as both the church and police are working for peace building.

RSIPF congratulates Fr. Hugo Maelasi to accept the call to be a priesthood, as he will be instrumental in providing spiritual guidance and counselling to its members in the church and the force.

