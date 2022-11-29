Submit Release
Notice from Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs.

The Ministry wishes to advice that its office at Level 4 Anthony Saru Building remains close until further advice from NPF Management on the safety of the building after the recent 7.3 magnitude earthquake.

Staff are currently working from home and might not have full time access to SIG email outlook.

For urgent official matters you can contact the Human Resource Manager Eddie Aife on 7480733.

