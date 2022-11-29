Global Botulinum Toxin Market Is Expected to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Increase in geriatric population, rise in the number of botulinum toxin procedures, and surge in self-awareness among people regarding aesthetic appearance drive the growth of the global botulinum market. By end-user, the specialty and dermatology clinics segment held the major share in 2021, By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Botulinum Toxin Market was estimated at $5.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $13.1 Billion CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 215 Segments Covered Application, Product, End-user, and Region. Drivers Increase in geriatric population, rise in the number of botulinum toxin procedures, and surge in self-awareness among people regarding aesthetic appearance Restraints Certain side-effects associated with the botox procedure Opportunities Growth potential of emerging economies



Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to cancellation of several non-essential procedures, which impacted the global botulinum toxin market negatively.

However, the market has now got back on track.

The global botulinum toxin market is analyzed across application, product, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By application, the therapeutic segment held more than half of the global botulinum toxin market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The aesthetic segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

By product, the botulinum toxin type A segment garnered more than 90% of the global botulinum toxin market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The botulinum toxin type B segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the specialty and dermatology clinics segment held more than half of the global botulinum toxin market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global botulinum toxin market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global botulinum toxin market report include Merz Pharma GmbH And Co. Kgaa , Us Worldmed, Llc, Abbvie Inc (Allergan), Ipsen Group , Revance Therapeutics Inc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Medy-Tox, Inc., Hugel, Inc., Galderma, and Evolus Inc.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



