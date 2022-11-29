Refractory Chronic Cough Therapeutics Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Merck & Co., BELLUS Health Inc, Kyorin Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Shionogi Inc. and Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Inc

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Refractory Chronic Cough Therapeutics Market By Drug Class (Neuromodulators, Proton pump inhibitors, and Inhaled Corticosteroids), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others)- Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the refractory chronic cough therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to reach US$ 11.99 billion by 2030.

Growth Drivers

The rising prevalence of refractory chronic cough globally drives the refractory chronic cough therapeutics market. Increased global healthcare spending and disease awareness would increase the market's size, allowing pharmaceutical companies to expand their market share. The medicines in development are centered on cutting-edge methods to treat or ameliorate the illness state.

The global refractory chronic cough therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug class, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global refractory chronic cough therapeutics market is subdivided into:

Neuromodulators

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Inhaled Corticosteroids

It has been observed that the neuromodulators segment dominates the global market. Amongst neuromodulators, opioid is the most used drug for the treatment of refractory chronic cough. It can be used to cure mild to moderate symptoms. But due to the side effects associated with the use of opioids, such as an increased risk of fracture, proton pump inhibitors are being increasingly used.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global refractory chronic cough therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The increasing prevalence of chronic cough in the population and the expansion of products to treat it are the main factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific refractory chronic cough market. The market expansion is projected to be driven by advancements in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors linked to medications that can treat refractory chronic cough. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of regional startups and international pharmaceutical firms working on chronic cough products.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global refractory chronic cough therapeutics market are

Merck & Co.

BELLUS Health Inc

Kyorin Pharmaceuticals

NeRRe Therapeutics

Bayer AG

Shionogi Inc.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Axalbion

Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Patara Pharma

