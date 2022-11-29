At 11.1 % CAGR, Biopolymers Market Size Worth USD 26.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

the growth of the medical and healthcare industry is fueling the demand for Biopolymers Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Biopolymers Market size is projected to reach US$26.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The various benefits associated with the biopolymers such as polyesters, polylactic acid, polyhydroxybutyrate, polybutylene succinate and more include biocompatibility, biodegradability, renewability and more. These benefits make biopolymers a sustainable replacement for petroleum-derived materials. The bolstering food & beverage industry, including poultry products, dried food and more is the primary factor driving the biopolymers market growth. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2020, global poultry meat production was 133.9 million tons and in 2021, it was 135.2 million tons, an increase of about 1%. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11739/biopolymers-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Biopolymers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominated the Biopolymers Market, owing to the growth of the fresh food industry in the region. For instance, according to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, in 2021, Germany's vegetable production increased by 10% over 2020.

2. The government initiatives for green initiatives are fueling the demand for Biopolymers such as polyesters, polyethylene and more are driving the market growth.

3. Moreover, the increasing adoption of Biopolymers in packaging applications is also accelerating market growth.

4. However, the high cost of the Biopolymers is expected to create a retrain for the market growth during the projected forecast period.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=11739



Segmental Analysis:

1. The packaging segment held the largest Biopolymers Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Biopolymers such as polyesters, polylactic acid, polyhydroxybutyrate and more are frequently deployed in packaging because they enhance the shelf-life of the product and also it reduces the overall carbon footprint related to food packaging.

2. Europe is the dominating region as it held the largest Biopolymers Market share in 2021 up to 43.5%. The economic growth of Europe is driven by the growth of the various industries, including food and beverage, medical & healthcare and other similar industries. The food and beverages industry growth is vital for food security in the European region.

3. The food & beverage segment held a significant Biopolymers Market share of more than 25% in 2021. The key properties of biopolymers are high strength, lightweight and heat resistance. As a result, biopolymers are frequently used in the food and beverage industry.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Biopolymers Industry are -

1. NatureWorks

2. Braskem

3. BASF

4. Total Corbion

5. Novamont



Click on the following link to buy the Biopolymers Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=11739



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Polymers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18767/polymers-market

B. Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bio-Based-Construction-Polymers-Market-Research-503639



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062