Foreign Exchange Market Size, Trends | Forex (FX) Industry Analysis Report 2022-2027

What are the growth prospects of the foreign exchange industry?

The global foreign exchange market reached a value of US$ 702 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,066.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

What is foreign exchange (FX)?

Foreign exchange (FX) refers to the process of trading the currency of one country for another according to the prevailing exchange rates. It comprises an elaborate network of various financial institutions and dealers, such as commercial companies, banks, forex dealers, investment management firms, central banks, retail forex dealers, investors, and hedge funds. It is influenced by economic stability and policies of countries, geopolitics, natural calamities, and trade deals. FX does not implement specific limits on the exchange value and allows traders to invest according to their requirements. It provides flexibility, transparency, and various trading options for low transactional costs. It enables traders to participate independently without the involvement of any supervisory authority. It assists first-time traders in making small investments by speculating, buying, and selling various currencies. It also allows tourists to get access to the currency of any country before traveling. As it allows retail traders to borrow a minimum amount of capital, take risks, and increase their profit margins exponentially, the demand for FX is rising worldwide.

Market Trends

At present, the increasing participation of businesses in FX to expand their operations overseas, improve brand recognition, and attract new customers across the globe represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, governing agencies of several countries are undertaking initiatives to strengthen the tourism sector for attracting overseas travelers and empowering local businesses. In addition, the rising exchange of services and goods among various countries to establish cordial relationships and manage debts is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing utilization of technologically advanced and user-friendly platforms by traders to exchange currencies conveniently around the world is currently offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, FX brokers and market dealers are developing trading apps integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize trade operations and enhance the experience of traders. They are also providing demo accounts to beginners for learning the integral aspects of trading before they initiate actual currency exchange, which is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, rising online payment activities of individuals around the world to pay for transactions conveniently and safely are supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing availability of forex advisory services to assist traders in determining and maintaining appropriate FX policies and guidelines, analyzing risks, and managing resources worldwide is bolstering the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS AG

Standard Chartered PLC

State Street Corporation

XTX Markets Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of counterparty, instruments and geography.

Breakup by Counterparty:

Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions

Non-financial Customers

Breakup by Instruments:

Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

