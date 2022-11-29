Warehousing and Storage Market Size, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast 2022-2027

The Warehousing and Storage Market is expected to reach US$ 605.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳,” the warehousing and storage market size reached a value of US$ 451.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 605.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Warehouses and storage are needed by every business owner for an efficient and smooth setup of the inventory. A warehouse is referred to as a place that is used for the hold or accumulation of raw materials, semi-finished goods, products, items that are imported or exported, etc. It is divided into various types, such as general, farm products, and refrigerated. It is necessary to store the goods to make them available to the end users as and when demanded. A certain amount of goods are reserved at every stage during the value chain of any product. Appropriate arrangements to retail the goods in the proper condition are necessary for success in marketing. Storage equips an organization to carry on production in anticipation of demand in the future. Warehouses enable the association to continue its manufacturing throughout the year and sell its goods whenever necessary.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/warehousing-and-storage-market/requestsample

𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:

The widespread application of this facility across several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, construction, automotive, technology, etc., is among the primary factors driving the warehousing and storage market. Besides this, the expanding e-commerce industry and the emerging trend of online shopping, especially in the developing economies, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for refrigerated warehousing and storage, owing to the rising need for frozen foods that are simple to cook, healthy to eat, and readily available, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing advancements in the IT and transportation sector and the growing popularity of wearables, sensors, radio frequency identification tags, etc., are expected to bolster the warehousing and storage market in the coming years.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1133&method=1

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

The report has segmented the global warehousing and storage market on the basis of type of warehouses, ownership, end-use and region.

Breakup by Type of Warehouses:

• General Warehousing and Storage

• Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage

• Farm Product Warehousing and Storage

Breakup by Ownership:

• Private Warehouses

• Public Warehouses

• Bonded Warehouses

Breakup by End-Use:

• Manufacturing

• Consumer Goods

• Retail

• Food and Beverage

• IT Hardware

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1133&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

Ion Exchange Membrane Market

Lipids Market

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.