At Taiwan Excellence Awards, Zyxel won honors for its WiFi 6 product

Breakthrough access point recognized for making superfast wireless possible for SMBs worldwide

NOIDA, UP, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure and cloud-powered networking solutions, has been recognized for its industry leadership in releasing empowering and innovative products, receiving a Taiwan Excellence Award for its NWA50AX WiFi 6 access point.

The honor for the WiFi 6-powered, dual-radio PoE AP was presented at a ceremony in Taipei on November 23 and takes Zyxel’s total Taiwan Excellence Awards prize haul to nearly 100. Organizers said this year’s winning products all shared the common characteristic of innovation, in particular leveraging 5G, AI, big data, IoT, and VR to address customers’ needs and pain points – an observation echoed by “Gary Chen” President of Zyxel Technology India Pvt Ltd.

“Zyxel has been among the first in the industry to develop WiFi 6 products and bring them to market. “We have made superfast WiFi accessible to SMBs worldwide who wouldn’t have had the expertise or budget for it otherwise. This has meant unlocking huge potential previously trapped behind slow speeds. The fact this is now the 17th time we have been recognized at these awards also highlights our long-term dedication to innovation,” he added. “It’s excelling in every aspect, from R&D to quality control, that has enabled Zyxel to be such a frequent winner.”

Big performance for small businesses

The NWA50AX is specifically designed to bring affordable business-class WiFi 6 networking to small businesses and SOHO users. The dual-radio 802.11ax wireless AP supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies to deliver 25 percent faster speeds and maximize WiFi efficiency by allowing simultaneous transmission for multiple clients to eliminate air time contention.

Able to be set up with a few clicks and managed remotely via the Nebula cloud, the NWA50AX requires no networking expertise and can be easily installed and configured by everyone in small hotels, coffee shops, home offices, or boutique/retail stores, making it super easy to set up guest and employee network on their own to enjoy the ultra-fast WiFi 6 speeds in no time at affordable prize.

The AP’s recognition at this year’s Taiwan Excellence Awards is the latest in a string of high-profile honors for Zyxel, which was recently named a ChannelPro SMB All-Star in the U.S. and received a European MSP Innovation Award.

Established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993, the Taiwan Excellence Awards recognize products that create new value through innovation. Entries are judged on their specific achievements in R&D, design, quality, and marketing. More than 1,100 entries from nearly 550 brands were submitted for this year’s event, with only 348 ultimately honored.

For more information on the winning product, please visit:- https://www.zyxel.com/in/en-in/products/wireless/80211ax-wifi-6-dual-radio-poe-access-point-nwa50ax

To shop the NWA50AX: - http://bit.ly/3OeqITr

About Zyxel Networks

Zyxel Networks has unlocked people’s potential by connecting businesses and home users for over 30 years. Today, this means using the cloud to deliver a simplified and unified networking experience, leveraging intelligence to protect against cyber threats that evolve by the day, and offering subscriptions to help SMBs scale flexibly as they grow.

Having spun off from affiliate Zyxel Communications in 2019, we’re a global force in the networking market with an unrivaled international presence in 150 markets. We’ve shipped more than 100 million devices and are trusted by over 1 million businesses, all working smarter with Zyxel solutions.

We’re building the networks of tomorrow and meeting the needs of the modern workplace — powering people at work, play, and in life.

Zyxel, Your Networking Ally.

Best Choice for Small Business and SOHO