Antibacterial Glass Market Size Expected to Reach USD 380.2 Million with CAGR of 7.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Strong Impact of COVID-19 on Antibacterial Glass for isolation wards is fuelling the Antibacterial Glass Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Antibacterial Glass Market size is forecast to reach US$380.2 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027. The Antibacterial Glass Industry is a major innovation in the world of glass design, which refers to a thin and flat reflective surface that is fortified with bactericidal and fungicidal properties. It destroys microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, that come in contact with the surface and prevents them from multiplying. The antimicrobial action of the silver ions inside the glass eliminates 99% of all bacteria that form on its surface whilst also preventing the spread of fungi. It is manufactured by diffusing silver ions into the upper layers of the glass, which interact with microbes and disturb their metabolic and division mechanisms. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Antibacterial Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America mainly dominates the Antibacterial Glass market, owing to the expanding application scope in the food and beverage manufacturing business. The United States is expected to be the largest market in the North American region.

2. Antibacterial glasses are further expected to expand in popularity in the region on account of the surge in demand from homes to avoid bacteria-related ailments and preserve general health. Asia-Pacific and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

3. Antibacterial glass offers a shield against antibiotic-resistant pathogens and helps in averting several fatal diseases, comprising pneumonia and infections in the urinary tract and bloodstream. This, in tandem with the rising awareness concerning the importance of retaining sanitation and hygiene in healthcare clinics and centers, is markedly fuelling the market growth.

4. The growing demand for antibacterial glass to sanitize equipment and machines utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) sector is acting as another development-inducing aspect. Players in the F&B sector are stressing about employing antibacterial glass on food contact surfaces to lessen spoilage from microbial contamination and expanding the food products' shelf-life.

5. Primarily, silver ions are utilized for manufacturing antibacterial glass because of its superior antibacterial attributes and capacity to interrupt chemical bonds amid bacteria cells. This has also created a tremendous prospect based on providing antibacterial glass in touchscreen displays of several handheld devices, for instance, tablets, smartphones, and others.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Silver segment held the largest share of 44% in the Antibacterial Glass market in 2021, owing to the antibacterial action of the silver ions present in the glass that destroy 99 percent of all bacteria on its surface while also limiting the spread of fungi. Other Active ingredients used for manufacturing antibacterial glass products include Copper and Zinc. These products protect from the spread of harmful bacteria and fungi.

2. Europe region held the largest share in the Antibacterial market in 2020 up to 40% and remains the epicenter of development prospects in the global antibacterial glass market mainly owing to stringent regulations imposed on hospitals and several manufacturing facilities.

3. The Clear Glass segment held the largest share of 37% in the Antibacterial Glass market in 2021. Clear glass is the most basic and widely used type of Anti-Bacterial Glass. It finds its application mainly in the Building and constructions sector and especially in hospitals.

4. The Residential and Commercial segment held the largest share of 38% in the Antibacterial Glass market in 2021. Consequently, these glasses are extensively utilized in the healthcare sector, especially in the burn, maternity, and geriatric oncology units.

5. The Building and Construction segment held the largest share of 42% in the Antibacterial Glass market in 2021. Antibacterial glass mainly finds application in industries such as healthcare, food, and beverage, construction of residential and commercial buildings, military, among others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Antibacterial Glass Industry are -

1. AGC Inc.

2. Beijing JiYan-Tech Co. Ltd

3. BUFA Glas GmbH & Co. KG

4. Corning Inc.

5. Essex Safety Glass Ltd.



