Liquid Nitrogen Market size is forecast to reach $11.1 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Liquid Nitrogen Market size is forecast to reach $11.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Nitrogen Market size is forecast to reach $11.1 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Liquid nitrogen is extensively used as the cryogenic fluid in the immersion freezing of foods and is produced using cryogenic distillation. Due to its ability to rapidly cool things and is safe to add it to food constituents, liquid nitrogen is often used to preserve food, biological and medical products. In addition, it is non-toxic and inert to food products and their constituent which is expected to increase the market demand. The Leidenfrost effect associated with liquid nitrogen is a major hindrance for the liquid nitrogen industry. The rapid growth of the chemical & pharmaceutical industry has increased the demand for liquid nitrogen; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the flourishing food & beverage industry is also expected to drive the liquid nitrogen market substantially during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Liquid nitrogen market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominates the liquid nitrogen market, owing to the flourishing chemical industry in the region. According to the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC), the European chemical industry is still a world leader and a highly innovative sector. And from 2017 to 2018, European chemical sales rose by 2.8 percent.

2. In the electronics industry, the market for liquid nitrogen is also growing for the development of flat panel displays, light-emitting diodes, and semiconductors. According to Ministerio De Industria, Comercio Y Turismo, Spain is one of the most important ICT markets by volume in Europe i.e. €108,862 Million. Thus, the increasing electronics sector will propel market growth over the forecast period.

3. Liquid nitrogen, due to its properties such as low temperature is employed as a cryogen in cryotherapies, cryosurgeries, and cryopreservation, which are primarily utilized for curing skin, skin cancers, removing skin tags and moles. Liquid nitrogen often kills rotting tissues and is likely to be used mainly wherever cooling is needed. These liquid nitrogen applications are expected to increase the growth of the industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Liquid Nitrogen Market Segment Analysis – By Function : The coolant segment held the largest share in the liquid nitrogen market in 2020 up to 68%. Liquid nitrogen is a cryogenic liquid, which when in contact with living cells can cause rapid freezing. Owing to this property, liquid nitrogen is widely used as a coolant in rotational molding. Liquid nitrogen is an effective and convenient refrigerant due to its availability, low cost, and inert properties. Many low-temperature processes leverage nitrogen's cooling and freezing capabilities because of its extremely low boiling temperature (–195.8°C) and high refrigeration capacity at atmospheric pressure.

2. Liquid Nitrogen Market Segment Analysis – By Technology : The cryogenic distillation segment held the largest share in the liquid nitrogen market in 2020, as it is the largely used technology to produce liquefied industrial gases due to its low investment cost and lesser utility consumption. Cryogenic air separation is the most cost-effective technology for larger plants and for producing very high purity oxygen and nitrogen using the Joule-Thomson effect. Cryogenic air separation processes are routinely used in large-scale or medium-scale plants to produce nitrogen, oxygen, and argon as gases and/or liquid products.

3. Liquid Nitrogen Market Segment Analysis – By Storage : The cryogenic storage tank segment held the largest share in the liquid nitrogen market in 2020. The cryogenic storage tanks/vessels are proposed for the transport and storage of liquid nitrogen, oxygen, and argon at low pressure. These horizontal cryogenic storage tanks and vessels are suitable for contact with LN2 liquefiers and are built to be easily accessible at lower heights.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Liquid Nitrogen industry are:

1. Praxair Inc.,

2. Air Liquide S.A.,

3. The Linde Group, Messer Group,

4. Nexair LLC.,

5. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

