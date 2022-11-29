Spinal Cord Stimulation Market to hit US$ 4.95 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global spinal cord stimulation market is expected to clock US$ 4.95 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Owing to the technological advancements in spinal cord stimulators globally. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Spinal Cord Stimulation Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The availability of healthcare facilities, advancements in technology, and the increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries are all contributing to the growth of the global spinal cord stimulation market. The activities of the government encourage the growth of the market. Additionally, the industry can grow thanks to increasing research and development efforts and public awareness. People are becoming more educated about medications, their negative effects, and the methods used to treat pain with them. In the case of SCS, the most popular therapy, HF10, has shown to be more effective.

The global spinal cord stimulation market has been analyzed from three perspectives: product,application and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global spinal cord stimulation market is subdivided into:

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable

Rechargeable devices are anticipated to experience the quickest rate of growth throughout the course of the projection period due to their affordability, adaptability, and ability to control pain through wireless remote procedures. Such a gadget prevents neuropathic pain by sending light electrical signals to the spinal cord close to painful locations. It has a battery inside that is easily replaceable by surgery.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global spinal cord stimulation market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific region is expected to project a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from neuropathic pain after spinal surgeries and chronic pain in the legs, arms, and feet owing to trauma and injuries. Rising government support in terms of funding for research and development and penetration of key market players in this region is also driving the spinal cord stimulation market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global spinal cord stimulation market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc Nevro Corp.

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Neurosigma Inc.

Nuvectra

Stimwave LLC

Abbott Laboratories

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SPINAL CORD STIMULATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Rechargeable Non-Rechargeable GLOBAL SPINAL CORD STIMULATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Degenerative Disk Disease (DDT) Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Arachnoiditis Failed Back Syndrome Others

