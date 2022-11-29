Rewind Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Stephen Burbidge to its Management Team

/EIN News/ -- - Former GlaxoSmithKline and Proximagen executive adds to Rewind´s drug discovery and development expertise

Leuven, Belgium, November 29, 2022 --- Rewind Therapeutics, a company developing first-in-class treatments for demyelination-associated diseases, today announced that Dr. Stephen Burbidge has been appointed to the Company´s management team as Head of Research and Discovery.

Dr. Burbidge is an experienced drug hunter with an in-depth expertise in both small molecule and biological drug discovery and development. He is currently Director of Discovery and Preclinical Projects at 3D Consultants, Cambridge (UK), an advisory company focusing on drug discovery and development. From 2009 to 2018, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Proximagen Ltd, Cambridge (UK), most recently as Head of Discovery and Preclinical Projects. During this period, he led multiple discovery and preclinical stage programs, successfully driving the selection of multiple clinical candidates. He was Project Leader for the VAP-1 inhibitor program, which as subsequently licensed to Roche following a successful Phase 2a clinical trial. He also led an Alpha-7 nicotinic program successfully in-licensed from GSK. From 1996 to 2008, he held roles of increasing responsibility at GlaxoWellcome and GlaxoSmithKline, leading, among others, external drug discovery programs. Dr. Burbidge started his career at GlaxoWellcome in early-stage drug discovery with a focus on neuroscience. He received his BSc in Biological Sciences and a PhD in Molecular Genetics from the University of Warwick (UK) and completed Post-Doctoral studies at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, London (UK).

"We are delighted to welcome Stephen Burbidge at Rewind Therapeutics," said Anja Harmeier, Chief Executive Officer at Rewind Therapeutics. "With more than 20 years of industry experience in both big pharma and biotech companies, he brings an exceptional track record in drug discovery and development. His outstanding experience will be significant for further advancing Rewind´s pipeline programs towards clinical development."

"Rewind Therapeutics is focusing on remyelination therapies, an area of increasing importance in treating neurological and nerve-related diseases," said Dr. Stephen Burbidge. "I am committed to supporting the Company in progressing its R&D programs and eventually providing novel therapeutics to patients suffering from demyelination-related diseases."

Demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis are associated with the loss of the nerves' protective myelin sheath and affect millions of patients worldwide. Rewind Therapeutics is set out to decipher and re-establish the process of remyelination. The Company´s goal is to establish a novel therapeutic principle that is universally applicable to all demyelination diseases. This opens up significant therapeutic potential for treating a broad range of demyelination-inducing diseases and conditions.

The Company has established an unparalleled knowledge base and a seasoned, highly experienced international team in the area of remyelination. Rewind´s approach is based on ensuring proper functioning of myelinating oligodendrocytes and oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), both of which are drivers of the myelination process.

Rewind Therapeutics develops first-in-class therapeutics designed to re-initiate the process of remyelination in patients suffering from major debilitating diseases such as multiple sclerosis, optic neuritis or nerve injuries. A common feature of these illnesses is the loss of the myelin sheath, a protective cover wrapped around the nerves. Repairing or re-installing this sheath (i.e., remyelination) is a crucial factor for halting or reversing disease progression or even curing these diseases. Rewind´s team has extensive R&D expertise and has built a strong patent estate for developing novel remyelination therapeutics. Based in Leuven, Belgium, Rewind is backed by top-tier life science investors such as Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, M. Ventures, Axxam, PMV, Gemma Frisius Fonds, and CD3/ KU Leuven.

