At 5.7 % CAGR, Fiberglass Roving Market Size Worth USD 7.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

the surging wind turbine blade manufacturing facilities at the global level are expected to drive the growth of the Fiberglass Roving Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fiberglass Roving Market size is forecast to reach US$7.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. Fiberglass Roving is a distinct strand made up of a single bundle of continuous filaments. It is compatible with many resins like vinyl ester, phenolic resins, and epoxy resin, these resins enhance the chemistry of each strand of fiberglass, which supports the mechanical qualities and optimum processing. Also, the fiberglass rover has a lower minimum rollout and low resin consumption, which results in uniform laminate clarity and minimal weave distortion, which makes it critical for industrial application. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the fiberglass roving market, owing to the growing aerospace industry in the region. For instance, Korea Aerospace Industries Association (KAIA), in 2020, South Korea aerospace production was valued at US$4.9 billion, and in 2021 it was estimated to be US$5 billion, an increase of about 1.5%.

2. The single-end and chopped roving are the major product types and their application is surging for filament winding and pultrusion, which is creating an expansion opportunity for the fiberglass roving market.

3. Moreover, the blade manufacturing industry is growing, which is expected to propel the demand for fiberglass roving, thereby accelerating the market growth.

4. However, the growing health concerns related to the use of fiberglass roving are creating a major roadblock for market growth.



1. The E-glass segment held the largest share in the fiberglass roving market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. E-glass fiberglass roving is cost-effective and has a variety of qualities, including corrosion resistance, lightweight, good electrical insulation, and moderate strength. This results in protecting the essential machinery, parts, and more from the hampering impact of high temperature.

2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the fiberglass roving market in 2021 up to 42%. The Asia-Pacific region's economic growth is fueled by various sectors such as transport, wind energy, and other such sectors. Further, due to the growth of these sectors, there is a higher demand for single-end and chopped roving. This is creating an opportunity for the growth of the fiberglass roving market.

3. The transport segment held the largest share in the fiberglass roving market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fiberglass fabric manufactured from fiberglass roving is employed in the transport industry because it has high tensile strength, temperature resilience, and dimensional stability. This ensures that the transport vehicles are protected from corroding and other such environmental impacts.



The top 5 players in the Fiberglass Roving Industry are -

1. Owens Corning

2. Nippon Electric Glass

3. CPIC

4. Saint-Gobain SA

5. Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation



