The convenience provided by bottled water and the great emphasis on drinking water treatment are set to drive the Drinking Water Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Drinking Water Market size is estimated to reach $426.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Drinking water can be derived from a variety of natural sources, including groundwater, surface waters (lakes and rivers), and the ocean. Suspended sediments, bacteria, and hazardous compounds must be absent from drinking water. Drinking water is necessary for life owing to its ability to improve standing blood pressure and orthostatic tolerance in a large subgroup of patients with autonomic failure. Water ingestion is particularly useful in the morning before arising with or without the addition of pressor drugs. Patients with supine hypertension should avoid water drinking within one hour before bedtime. The effects of pressor agents, such as pseudoephedrine and phenylpropanolamine, are potentiated by water drinking. Ideally, drinking water should be clear, colorless, and well aerated, with no unpalatable taste or odor, and it should contain no suspended matter, harmful chemical substances, or pathogenic microorganisms.

1. Geographically, North America (Drinking Water Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the growing concern regarding health among consumers resulting in surging demand for drinking water and the current soaring trend of fitness among consumers which in turn enhances the demand for clean drinking water.

2. Drinking Water Market growth is being driven by the expanding global population and the recovering global economy. However, the growing contamination of drinking water brings about various diseases which is one of the factors hampering the growth of the Global Drinking Water Market.

3. Drinking Water Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Drinking Water Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Drinking Water Market Segmentation Analysis - By Type : The Drinking Water Market based on Type can be further segmented into Mineral Water, Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Others. The Mineral Water Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Drinking Water Market Segmentation Analysis - By Treatment : The Drinking Water Market based on Treatment can be further segmented into Filtration, Disinfection, Sedimentation, and Others. The Filtration segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Drinking Water Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The Drinking Water Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America ( Drinking Water Market) held the largest share with 40% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the accelerated momentum of urbanization and the movement of the population from villages and tiny towns to metropolitan cities.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Drinking Water Industry are -

1. Danone S.A.

2. Pepsico Inc.

3. The Cola-Cola Company

4. Nestle SA

5. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

