Medela enters the wearable breast pump segment with launch of new Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump

New Hands-free Collection Cups that are anatomically shaped and lightweight [1] . The new in-bra cups feature a transparent design supporting discreet yet visible milk collection.

Medela's 105-degree breast shields and patented 2-Phase Expression ® technology, both clinically shown to increase comfort and maximize milk flow.

Assembly in 3 simple steps with only 3 parts to clean (collection cup, shield, membrane), making pumping easy and efficient. The award-winning Freestyle pump comes with a closed system that prevents breast milk from entering the tubing and motor.

Baar, Switzerland, November 29, 2022 – Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms[2], announced today the launch of its first wearable breast pump solution, the new Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump. The collection cups feature a lightweight, comfortable and discreet design that connect to a portable pump motor based on Medela research to deliver an exceptional hands-free pumping experience.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump, our first wearable breast pump solution, that comes with a thoughtful design inspired by feedback from breastfeeding families[3],” explains Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela. “The new Hands-free Collection Cups are lightweight, anatomically shaped and transparent for visual confirmation of milk flow, providing moms with comfort and peace of mind. In addition, the pump combines Medela’s patented 2-Phase Expression technology and our research-based 105-degree breast shields – all together creating a superior hands-free pumping experience.”

Every part of the Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump was developed with breastfeeding families in mind, drawing on 60 years of scientific research in the field of lactation and breastfeeding:

New Hands-free Collection Cups to optimize output. “The Freestyle Hands-free Collection Cups are designed to be lightweight and comfortable to avoid weighing down the breast,” explains Dr. Danielle Prime, human milk research principal specialist for Medela. “The in-bra cups are uniquely shaped to fit and complement the anatomy of the lactating breast[4] and provide comfort while worn. They also house the 105-degree breast shield, shown to increase milk output[5]. We know that compression on the breast can obstruct milk flow, so Medela’s hands-free cups have a smooth surface and a flared rim to reduce pressure and compression. The intentional droplet shape of the Hands-free Collection Cups allows for better support of the underside of the breast where most milk-making tissue exists[6][7].”

Comfortably lightweight. Each Hands-free Collection Cup weighs 76 g (0.16 pounds), and the full system (pump and cups) weighs less than 450g (1 pound), making it one of the most lightweight in-bra systems in the market today. Each cup holds up to 150 ml (5 oz). Designed to work with Medela’s award-winning Freestyle breast pump, the pump stays in your pocket, so it doesn’t weigh on the breast. For added flexibility, it pairs perfectly with PersonalFit FlexTM breast shields, tubing and connectors (sold separately), giving moms two pumping options with one pump. The new Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump can be worn with Medela's 3-in-1 Nursing & Pumping Bra and works with most other nursing bras.

Easy assembly in 3 steps with only 3 parts to clean. The full pump set includes two Hands-free Collection Cups, four 105-degree shields in two different sizes (21 mm and 24 mm), and two membranes – equalling only three parts (collection cup, shield, membrane) per collection cup to wash (by hand or in dishwasher) and reassembled in three easy steps. In addition, the pump set comes with one set of tubing and the pump motor.

Transparent design for visible milk collection. The transparent design of the Hands-free Collection Cups allows mom to verify correct nipple alignment and provides visual confirmation of breast milk flow. This is critical given that the first milk ejection during pumping accounts for more than one-third of the total milk volume[8][9], yet milk let-down during pumping is often not sensed.[10]

Access to breastfeeding support you can count on. The Freestyle Hands-free connects with the award-winning Medela FamilyTM mobile app to track pumping sessions, battery life, and freezer supply. Like a smart assistant for new parents, users can get trusted answers to their breastfeeding and pumping questions from the Medela Family personal helper – a chatbot assistant created by certified lactation experts that references research-based insights. Visit medela.com/medelafamily for more information.

Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump will be available through online and offline channels across Europe from early December. The pump will expand to other markets over the next year.

For more product-related information, visit www.medela.com/freestyle-handsfree.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

Medela and 2-Phase Expression wordmark and logo are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. PersonalFit Flex, Medela Family, Freestyle are trademarks of Medela.

