Bauxite Cement Market Size to Boost USD 810.2 Million By 2026 | CAGR 1.2% - IndustryARC

The growing population in developing countries coupled with the increase in demand for infrastructure is one of the driving factors of the Bauxite Cement Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Bauxite Cement Market size is expected to be valued at $810.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026. The use of bauxite cement in mortars increases strength even at low temperatures, as a protective liner against microbial corrosion and in refractory concretes for high strength at high temperatures, which makes it a preferred mixture of cement in many key use industries. Aluminum hydroxide is used in bauxite cement for increasing the strength of the cement. Bauxite cement has microbial corrosion properties which increase the demand for bauxite cement. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Bauxite Cement Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific market is expected to hold the largest share in the bauxite cement market for the next few years owing to the increase in population in countries like China and India.

2. The demand for housing and commercial infrastructure across the globe is driving the bauxite cement market.

3. The properties such as high resistance and high tolerance is making bauxite cement a sought-after product in the market.

4. The increase in government initiatives to develop infrastructure is one of the main factors driving the bauxite cement market.

5. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the bauxite cement market witnessed slow growth and stagnation owing to the various legal and economical restrictions across the globe.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Refractory grade segment held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. Refractory grade bauxite cement is rich in aluminum hydroxide and used as aggregates in refractory linings owing to its ability to withstand corrosive environment and high temperature.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share of 30% in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020. The growth in the population coupled with the increase in government policies and investments related to infrastructure in the region is driving the bauxite cement market.

3. Cement and Mortar segment held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. The increase in the number of construction activities across the globe is one of the major factors driving the cement and mortar segment in the bauxite cement market.

4. Building and Construction industry held the largest share in the Bauxite Cement market in the year 2020, with a growing CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. The increasing number of developments and investments in the building and construction sector across the globe is majorly driving the growth of the building and construction sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Bauxite Cement Industry are -

1. Orient,

2. Cimsa,

3. AGC Ceramics,

4. Hanson,

5. Jiangsu Zhongyi,



