OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE: Launching of the Flood Alert Sirens (a first of its kind in Samoa) within the vicinity of the Vaisigano River Catchment Area

SAMOA, November 29 - 28th November, 2022 Apia: Samoa having suffered from extreme weather events and severe flooding has lead the Government of Samoa (GoS) to integrate flood warning into the National Early Warning System (EWS), with the expectation to reduce vulnerability of the families within the Vaisigano River Catchment Area (VRCA) and the general public towards flood-related risks. The GoS with funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), engaged MCS New Zealand under a contract of NZ$603,483 for the procurement and installation of five (5) Flood Alert Sirens that are now installed and integrated into the EWS within the VRCA.

The launching of the Flood Alert Sirens is scheduled for Monday, 28th November 2022 at the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture (MESC) compound where one of the five flood alert sirens is installed.

The 5 new Flood Alert Sirens funded by the Green Climate Fund Vaisigano Catchment Project (GCF- VCP) under oversight of the United National Development Programme (UNDP) as the GCF Accredited Entity are now part of the national Emergency Siren Network. The Flood Alert Sirens being first of its kind in the country stands fifteen (15) meters high and connected to the existing Emergency Radio Network that is managed and operated by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), through its Disaster Management Office (DMO). The sirens were installed separately and spread out within the VRCA, at EPC Tanugamanono Power Station, Apia Park, MESC compound, Magiagi and Lalovaea with the aim to provide timely warning to the public especially the VRCA, when a severe flood is expected.

This GoS initiative and the Green Climate Fund Vaisigano Catchment Project (GCF-VCP) activity ‘Extension of the Early Warning System (EWS) for the Greater Apia Catchment’ is lead and implemented by the MNRE under its core operating agencies, the DMO, the Water Resources Division (WRD) and the Samoa Meteorology Division (SMD). Sub-activities include the supply and installation of six (6) hydro- meteorological monitoring equipment (three (3) rainfall gauges & 3 water level gauges) and development of a flood warning and decision support system (FDSS) for the VRCA. The 6 monitoring gauges are

configured to telemeter data via the existing MNRE operated NEON IP telemetry management system, in real time to MNRE base stations (i.e., operations headquarters of WRD, SMD, DMO and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) coordinated by the DMO) and directly to the FDSS.

The meteorological forecast, real time and pre-computed information is integrated into a FDSS web portal that is accessible by authorized MNRE flood operations officers. The FDSS portal provides an integrated decision-support platform enabling flood officers to monitor, predict, forecast and alert relevant NEOC authorities of imminent flood events and their likely impacts, with adequate lead time. In the event that a larger flood event is predicted in the FDSS, MNRE will activate the 3 key parts of the sirens that is the warning tone, warning voice and warning lights to inform the public to prepare and evacuate.

The GCF-VCP aims to enhance the climate resilient of the VRCA with the total project cost and budget of USD65.7 million. It is co-financed by the GCF grant of USD57.7 million and the GoS contribution of USD$8 million and is supported by the UNDP, as the GCF Accredited Entity with oversight execution, coordination and monitoring by the Ministry of Finance, the Executing Agency (EA) supported by the GCF-Project Management Unit (GCF-PMU) and the four key responsible Implementing Agencies (RIAs); MNRE, Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Ministry of Health and Land Transport Authority with various collaborating partners.

