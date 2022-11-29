Remarks by Peseta Moumea Simi CEO MFAT on the Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Samoa and the Republic of Korea.

SAMOA, November 29 - 28 November 2022 at 6:30pm, Orator Hotel, Tanumapua

Cabinet Ministers

Speaker of the House

Members of Parliament

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is a privilege for me to be here tonight to deliver on behalf of the Government of Samoa, congratulatory remarks on the commemoration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Samoa and the Republic of Korea. I extend a warm welcome to the Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Wellington, Mr Ockchae Yoon who has made this trip to Samoa especially to host this reception tonight to mark the 50 years of collaboration between our two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 15 September 1972.

Our bilateral relations have been cordial and underpinned by mutual respect over the years. Our friendly relations are guided by the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter which are; respect for sovereignty, equality, maintaining of international peace and security and respect for human rights to name a few. Samoa and the Republic of Korea have collaborated on mutual endeavours to obtain development and opportunities for progress and Samoa will continue to commit to maintain and strengthen our existing relations through continued cooperation.

The Republic of Korea has supported various development projects for Samoa mainly in the fields of health, agriculture and environment. Samoa continues to benefit from short term training opportunities funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in the areas of information technology, tourism, trade, environment, port management, fisheries as well as the protection of intellectual property. These short term training opportunities assist in upskilling and building capacity and are very much welcomed by Samoa.

Samoa and Korea has an existing Agreement on the Exchange of Information relating to Tax Matters since 2016, promoting collaboration through the ease in exchange of information when needed specifically in the area relating to tax matters.

These avenues of imperative collaboration with the Government of Korea demonstrate a good partnership and growing relations that our two countries have enjoyed over the years.

The establishment of the Republic of Korea’s Honorary Consul post in Samoa has further strengthened our relations. I would like to acknowledge the contribution of Mr Leiataualesa Jerry Brunt, Honorary Consul of Korea in Samoa, in enhancing our relations through the promotion of culture and friendship between the people of Samoa and Korea.

Samoa trusts that the friendship between our two countries will continue to expand and flourish as we collaborate on matters of mutual interest that would benefit our peoples and our two countries at both bilateral and at the multilateral fora.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Please join with me in proposing a toast:

“To the 50 years of enduring collaboration and good relations between Samoa and the Republic of Korea”

SOIFUA