Press Release: “Sixty-five recruit members have been sworn in and are prepared to serve Samoa” (29th November, 2022)

SAMOA, November 29 - After seventeen (17) long and hard weeks of training and assessments, sixty-five (65) recruit members were sworn in yesterday morning. From this number of recruitment, 16 of which are newly recruited Correction Officers with 6 already employed members from Tanumalala Prisons, making up twenty-two (22) of Correction Officers to graduate from the 2022 recruitment class.

For Police, a total of 41 newly members were sworn in with two (2) already employed members from the Maritime Wing, tallying up to forty-three (43) Police Officers to graduate in this year’s recruitment class. Twenty-eight (28) are females with males dominating the class at thirty-seven (37).

Her honourable, Senior Judge Talasa Atoa Sa’aga conducted the swearing in at the Court House yesterday in the presence of the Samoa, Police, Prisons and Correction Services’ Executive Management.

Senior Judge Talasa Atoa Sa’aga during her remarks reminded the newly sworn Police and Correction Officers that “they have become different people wearing the uniform”, they are to use the Ministry’s code of conduct as a guiding light to their profession”. A reflection of discipline and responsibility, to know your calling when you walk out of the court room.

Honourable, senior judge Talasa Atoa Sa’aga also acknowledged the excellent efforts and work done by Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo and the extended Senior Management team. She concluded with words of encouragement and thanked these men and women for taking on “this enormous and most important responsibility”

Samoa, Police Prisons and Correction Services will hold its Recruitment Graduation Ceremony on Friday 2nd of December, 2022. The ceremony will be held at the Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi Building (TATTE) at 11am. Special keynote address will be done by Her Honourable Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.