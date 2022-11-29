Alabama’s official Christmas Tree was delivered to the state capitol on Monday, November 28, 2022. This year’s tree is an Eastern Red Cedar and it came from Mr. and Mrs. Ray Allen’s Farm in Bullock County. The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
Official State Christmas Tree Arrival 2022
November 29, 2022, 08:38 GMT
