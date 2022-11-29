Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 309,766 in the last 365 days.

Official State Christmas Tree Arrival 2022

Alabama’s official Christmas Tree was delivered to the state capitol on Monday, November 28, 2022. This year’s tree is an Eastern Red Cedar and it came from Mr. and Mrs. Ray Allen’s Farm in Bullock County. The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

You just read:

Official State Christmas Tree Arrival 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.